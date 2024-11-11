“Sister Wives”: Christine Promises Newly-Divorced Meri in Emotional Heart-to-Heart That It's 'Better on the Other Side'

Meri also spoke with Janelle during the Nov. 10 episode about their respective separations from longtime husband Kody Brown

TLC (L-R) Christine Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives.

Meri Brown is still processing her divorce from her longtime husband Kody Brown — and his fellow ex-wife Christine Brown knows that experience all too well.

During the Sunday, Nov. 10 episode of Sister Wives, Meri was in attendance for Christine's daughter Gwendlyn Brown's bridal shower ahead of her July 2023 wedding to Beatriz Queiroz. The occasion marked one of the few times that Christine, Meri, Kody and his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, have all been in the same room since the patriarch's three divorces. (Janelle Brown was unable to attend due to a pregnancy situation related to daughter Maddie Brown Brush.)

During the celebration, Meri took a moment to approach Christine to introduce herself to her former sister wife's new boyfriend, David Woolley. After engaging in small talk, Christine then asked Meri how she had been holding up, acknowledging that she was aware of Meri and Kody's official split.

Christine then pulled Meri in for a hug, and Kody's first wife became teary-eyed. "I love you," Meri, 53, said and Christine, 52, responded, "I love you too."

TLC (L-R) Christine Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives.

From there, Christine said, "It's better on the other side, isn't it?"

"Eh, I don't know," admitted Meri.

"It will be," Christine reassured Meri. "Infinitely better. It is. It is, I promise. So much better."

As Christine then asked if the businesswoman was "alright," Meri said she was doing fine. The two then embraced for one final hug, during which Meri noted how "this is good."

"Yeah, good. I'm glad you came," Christine said as Meri added, "Thank you."

The brief exchange was a rarity for Meri and Christine as they've both maintained that they are not close following the family fallout. But, they have still wished each other well from afar.

Meri was Kody's first wife before they began their polygamous arrangement with Janelle, 55, in 1993. Christine and Robyn, 45, joined the fold in the years that followed.

In November 2021, Christine became the first wife to leave Kody. Janelle followed by publicizing her breakup in December 2022 and Meri jointly announced her separation from Kody in January 2023.

Meri later got an official termination from her marriage to Kody through her church, which was approved on the grounds of abandonment.

christine_brownsw/Instagram (L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown.

The Nov. 10 episode also saw Meri addressing her breakup for the first time with Janelle. At the start of the episode, Janelle visited Meri to warn her about the future of Coyote Pass, which is the family's property that they both partly own. However, the pair also disclosed where they currently stand with Kody, 55.

Telling Meri she's finally "free," Janelle, 55, explained: "Kody and I have officially said, even though this was the understanding, we've officially said it's not working. I just think I need something different."

"You happy?" asked Meri as Janelle responded, "I am. I'm at peace."

As for Meri, she said she's "all right" after her own separation. "Plugging through. It's just weird, let's be real," she added.

"It is weird, but it's not necessarily bad," Janelle said.

"I mean, I wish things, you know, in the family could have gone a different way," said Meri as Janelle replied, "Yeah, me too."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.