“Sister Wives”: Christine Set a Wedding Date with David Before Getting Engaged but Her Kids Feel It's 'Really Fast'

"Some of my kids are great with David. Some of my kids are, like, on the fence a bit," Christine shared on the Nov. 3 episode of 'Sister Wives'

Christine Brown and David Woolley are ready to take their love to the next level — but her kids are a bit taken aback by how fast the couple is moving.

During the Sunday, Nov. 3 episode of Sister Wives, Christine and David gathered together to have an intimate at-home dinner with all of her children.

"Some of my kids are great with David. Some of my kids are, like, on the fence a bit," she told the cameras, noting that this was the first time her son Paedon would be meeting him. Her daughter Gwendlyn is the only child who hasn't met David at the time of filming.

After informing her kids that David was on his way, Christine warned her brood: "Please be nice this time."

Kicking off the awkwardness, Paedon purposely greeted David by calling him "Richard" instead of his actual name. From there, Christine's daughter Aspyn asked David about whether he liked any of the wedding venues the couple had visited, as seen in the show's previous episode.

David then revealed that the pair now have a wedding date and venue set. However, as Christine noted in a solo confessional, "We're not engaged yet."

The speed at which Christine and David were moving sparked concern amongst some of her children, with Aspyn noting in a confessional, "I am surprised by how fast things are going."

"My mom did just get out of a what, 25-year relationship, and then starts talking about getting married," she continued. "It does seem really, really, really fast."

Although the twosome was moving at lightning speed, Christine revealed that David already "asked my dad" for his blessing to marry her — and received it.

"He had got along really well with my dad. ... It was a great conversation," Christine told her kids. "And then, David's like, 'So, you know, I'd like to ask for your blessing.' And my dad just reaches over and he goes, 'Yes.' And then my dad made him a plate of food and brought him a plate of food."

To David's credit, Christine's daughter Mykelti said her mom's new beau was able to catch on to their family's "quick-witted" nature from "day one." Still, some of the kids were a bit uncomfortable with the pair's PDA.

"I'm not really used to seeing my mom be affectionate with somebody and I haven't seen it in a while, I feel like. So I remember mom dancing with dad in the kitchen in Vegas, but it's [somebody] new. So that's what's different to me," Aspyn told the cameras as one of Christine's other daughters, Ysabel, said in a separate confessional, "I'm not totally familiar with her kissing somebody else. And so when she does it, I'm extremely caught off guard."

However, Christine noted that she is just "testing" her kids, adding, "They have to get used to it. It's just what's going to happen to be comfortable in front of my kids."



Later in the episode, Christine and David went ring shopping together. The pair eventually wed in Utah in October 2023, nearly two years after she announced her separation from her longtime husband Kody Brown in October 2021.

Kody, who was also previously married to Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, is now in a monogamous relationship with fourth wife Robyn Brown.



Sister Wives airs Sundays on TLC.