“Sister Wives”' Janelle Brown Tips Off Meri to ‘Protect’ What She’s ‘Entitled to’ at Coyote Pass (Exclusive)

“This is your entire estate,” says Janelle, who previously revealed she plans to "lawyer up," in an exclusive first look at the new episode of 'Sister Wives' premiering on Sunday, Nov. 10

Janelle Brown is looking out for Meri Brown when it comes to her Coyote Pass plot.

In a first look at the new episode of Sister Wives episode premiering on Sunday, Nov. 10, Janelle makes sure Meri knows what's at stake regarding the Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Ariz. that both women share with their ex Kody Brown and his remaining partner Robyn Brown.

“I’m going to suggest to you that you protect your interest in it as far as what you’re entitled to — a quarter of it,” Janelle tells Meri of the four adjacent plots.

Meri responds by saying she doesn’t think “protection” is necessary, and asks Janelle: “Don’t you think that we have each other’s backs?”

After Janelle responds candidly, “No, I really don’t,” the camera cuts to a confessional of Meri as she talks through the possibility of Kody and his current wife Robyn not having her best interest at heart when it comes to their shared land.

“Would Kody and Robyn really go into this thinking, ‘Maybe we should get all of the property.’ I don’t think that they’re going to screw us over,” she says.

During the clip, Meri also explains the current status of the property and shares why they purchased it in the first place.

“We bought these four lots when we moved here to Flagstaff at Coyote Pass with the intention of dividing them up into five pieces of property and eventually building on them. We’re now at the point in the next couple of months that we need to pay it off.”

Later in the clip, Meri starts to question who’s really on her side.

“Do you not have my back?” she asks Janelle.

“I will watch out for you, but I just want to make sure, Meri — this is really your entire estate. I’m just telling you that you should be aware of what’s going on,” Janelle responds. “I would just make sure that what you’re getting is fair."

In a confessional, she explains that Meri “technically is entitled to a quarter of the value of the property. Her name is only on one piece and it’s in conjunction with Kody and I, so if worst comes to worst and it’s sold, she probably won’t get a quarter.”

Janelle — who confirmed she left her plural marriage with Kody in December 2022 — was open about wanting to possibly “lawyer up” against her ex for keeping her in the dark about the status of their shared Coyote Pass plot during the Sept. 22 episode of Sister Wives.

She also claimed that she has more to lose along with Meri, who also split from Kody in 2022, as the property “represents basically the only asset we would be taking from the marriage.”

Robyn is the only wife left in the once-plural relationship. In December 2023, she expressed how she felt "abandoned" by her former sister wives.

Meanwhile, Christine Brown was the first to leave the marriage in November 2021, shocking fans with her announcement that she and Kody have “grown apart” after more than 25 years together.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

