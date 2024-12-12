In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of 'Sister Wives', Kody tells Robyn that he wants to know that "God has been my wingman with you and that nobody can take you away"

“Sister Wives”' Kody to Join Robyn at Church So Men Don't Think She's 'Single': 'There's a Lot of Men Interested' (Exclusive)

Kody Brown is making sure that his wife Robyn’s martial status is clear.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the Dec. 15 episode of Sister Wives, Robyn asks her husband if he is OK with her going to church without him as she plans to join her eldest daughters for the outing. He responds, “As long as you guys aren’t blocking me out, I want to come sooner or later.”

The Brown family patriarch, 55, goes on to explain his reasoning for wanting to be in attendance, telling Robyn, “You don't want to go too long without me because I don't want some guy thinking you're a single mom.”

TLC(2) From left: Robyn Brown and Kody Brown on 'Sister Wives'

Kody knows from his own firsthand experience that Robyn, 45, has no shortage of interested suitors.

“There's a lot of men interested in Robyn,” he recalls in a confessional. “And they were sort of trying to get around me and to her.”

“The first time I saw you in our church, we made that gaze, that connection,” he tells Robyn as she giggles.

“No, I made that gaze,” Robyn replies before Kody says, “Oh, no, no, no, no. I looked longer. By the time you looked away, I actually said that was probably inappropriate, she is most likely married.”

Ethan Miller/Getty From left: Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from "Sister Wives" arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage" at the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino April 14, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kody then recalls his first time meeting his future wife, who joined his plural marriage with Meri, Janelle and Christine in 2014. Since then, the other three sister wives have left the arrangement and now, Kody is only married to Robyn.

“The first time I saw Robyn — the first time I ever laid eyes on her — I was leaning over the back of a chair, talking to a neighbor behind me and we locked eyes and I couldn't break away,” he shares while grinning.

He then asks Robyn for her own recollection of their meet-cute and she teases, “You want to hear it? You like hearing this, don't you?”

“I want to know that God has been my wingman with you and that nobody can take you away,” he tells her.

TLC Kody and Robyn Brown on 'Sister Wives'

Robyn then shares her version of the story, saying, “I was sitting there with my cousin. I was looking around. I looked at you for a while and the thing that caught my eye as far as seeing you was your laugh lines, because I love laugh lines. And then you looked at me and a bolt of lightning shot for my body.”

“I saw Kody for the first time at church and then I got my lightning bolt,” she adds in a confessional. “And a month later, randomly, I met Kody and Meri on my cousin's lawn.”

Kody tells Robyn that he has no interest in history repeating itself, saying, “I don’t want some guy doing that, looking at you and going…holding your gaze.”

He declares that he is “mate guarding now,” adding, “I am protecting the pride.”

Robyn makes it clear that he has nothing to worry about, saying, “I just have to say I'm married.”

After Kody asks her to see “the rock” on her finger, she responds, “I'll wear it. You don't need to worry.”

“I just wanted to make sure that bling was big enough that the guys would stay away from you,” he says as Robyn laughs.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.



