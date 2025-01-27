“Sister Wives”' Meri Brown Confirms That She Too Is Hiring a Lawyer amid Coyote Pass Property Drama

Two of Kody Brown's ex wives are now receiving legal council as the family continues to try to divide up their 4-lot property fairly

Meri Brown is joining her former sister wife Janelle Brown in seeking legal council amid the ongoing dispute over their property with their ex-husband, Kody Brown.

During an all-new episode of Sister Wives on Sunday, Jan 26, Meri, 54, opened up in a conversation with Janelle, 55, about hiring a lawyer to help her get an equal share of the family's shared four-plot property in Flagstaff, Ariz. — known as Coyote Pass — that is currently owned by Meri, Janelle, Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

"There's been a lot of confusion surrounding the way things have been done in the family, the way that Kody is with me and has been with me for many, many years," Meri says in an on-camera interview, speaking about the difficulties she's faced with her ex-husband in sorting out the sale of their property. "So I think that's why I'm going to get a lawyer to help me through this process."

"I felt like for quite a few years, I've just kind of sat back and just not wanted to ruffle feathers," Meri adds. "So I haven't pushed the issue on many things, but I will push the issue."

TLC Meri and Kody Brown.

Speaking over Zoom with Janelle, who previously announced that she had sought legal help in last week's episode of Sister Wives, Meri shared that she wanted to get the sale process going as soon as possible and was worried that without a lawyer, Kody might never agree.

"So you're talking to somebody too?" Janelle asks her former sister wife, referring to her lawyer, before Meri simply nods in response. "Okay, good," Janelle replies.

"I'm glad it just makes sure it gets done fairly and in a timely manner because I think [Kody] could just drag his feet if he wanted to," Janelle adds.

"That's why I said we need to do this by such and such a date. Let's come up on a date," Meri replies, to which Janelle says: "Today's that date!"

"I'm so, so glad Meri understands it's wise to have a lawyer because we're not family anymore," Janelle continues in her own interview. "I mean, this is people now trying to dissolve a business that went bad, basically."

Meri also opened up about feeling isolated from the rest of her former family, sharing: "I've always felt like our family was supposed to be a team. Right now, I feel like there's the Christine and Janelle team, and then there's the Kody and Robyn team. I don't want to be on anybody's team."

The two women also spoke candidly about the logistical details of how the family might split up the Coyote Pass property, which has long been a point of contention for the current and former members of the plural couple as their various relationships ended.

TLC A map of Coyote Pass, labeled by whose name was on each parcel of land.

The property started with land plots that fit multiple homes that the Browns developed so that they could live close to one another.

"There's no protection, Meri, especially for you, you're on one piece [of land]," Janelle says. "You would get a third. In technicality, you get a third of one of those pieces, and that's not fair, right?"

"There's really not a whole lot of legal agreements," she adds, opening up about what her lawyer believes they can get from the property. "But there were family relationships . . . There's a lot I think that we can stand on."

According to Janelle, her lawyer believes both women can argue that they should each get a percentage of the land because they paid for the land out of the family account.

"We all paid for it equally," Janelle says.

Meanwhile, in his own confessional, Kody objects to the pair's reasoning, arguing that he was the one who paid for the majority of the land on Coyote Pass.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Kody, Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn in 2015.

"We didn't pay for Coyote Pass all equally. I paid for an entire lot all by myself, at least 92% of it," Kody says. "The rest of the property, we all chipped in."

"I honestly have no idea why it was set up the way that it was set up," Meri adds again. "I wasn't involved in that process. I don't know honestly who was, but when we bought it, it was in four different parcels."

"Kody is on every single one of them and Robyn's on two of them and I'm on one of them," she continues. "I remember when we bought the property, asking about it, like, 'Why is that I am only on this property?' And Kody had a big issue with the fact that I was questioning it."

Meri, Janelle, Robyn and Christine Brown were all in a plural marriage with husband Kody, but three of the Sister Wives patriarch's marriages ended within 14 months of each other.

His third wife, Christine, was the first to leave in November 2021. A year later in December 2022, it was revealed that Kody had separated from his second wife, Janelle. His union with first wife Meri was over by January 2023.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

