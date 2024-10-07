“Sister Wives”’ Meri Brown Is Hosting Haunted Tours at Her Utah Bed & Breakfast After Renovations

"Tis the season.... 👻👻," Brown wrote on Instagram about Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’s October tours

Meri Brown/Instagram Meri Brown at Lizzie's Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah

Meri Brown is in the Halloween spirit!

The Sister Wives star, 53, is celebrating October by hosting haunted tours at Lizzie's Heritage Inn, her family's bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah.

The "fun and unique experience" consists of a one-hour tour led by Brown, who "will lead you through the inn while sharing stories of our beautiful home's haunted past," according to the inn's website.

Each ticket is $50, and the tour dates for Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, have already sold out.

The bed and breakfast, which was temporarily shut down in August for renovations, wrote in recent social media updates that it opened up Saturday, Oct. 19, as a new tour date "due to how quickly we sold out of Haunted Tours."

"Tis the season.... 👻👻," wrote Brown next to a photo of herself posing in a black, gothic dress while sharing the news on Instagram.

"A few spots remain for this year's Haunted Tours at Lizzie’s ' Haunted' Inn! Most availability for Oct 19, but a few on other dates too! Reserve your spot now at lizziesheritageinn.com before they're gone! No virtual this year, only in person. Hope to see you! 👻," her caption continued.

In October 2022, Brown opened up about what running the inn means to her while marking her late grandmother Joyce's birthday.

"To be like her in every way is what I aspire to. She grew up in the home I now own and run as Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, and what an honor and blessing it is to be surrounded by her loving energy and vivid memory when I walk the halls of the home," wrote Brown as part of an Instagram tribute.

Meri Brown/Instagram Meri Brown

"Her mother, Lizzie, raised her to be the amazing woman she was, she in turn raised my mom to be a woman of goodness and strength, and I only hope that part of that trickles down to me in some small way," her post continued. "To be part of this amazing legacy is a true honor."

