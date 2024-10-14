“Sister Wives:” Meri Brown Reveals She Breastfed 1 of Kody's Other Spouses' Kids, Says It 'Was Medically Necessary'

Meri and Kody Brown share one child, Leon, 29

Meri Brown/Instagram, TLC Meri Brown (left) and Kody Brown

Meri Brown is opening up about about an interesting tradition in her community.

During the Sunday, Oct. 13 episode of Sister Wives, a director off-camera asks Christine Brown in a confession, "So, there's this rumor that in the church a lot of the sister wives would sit around and breastfeed and swap kids around."

"That is not true!" she exclaimed. "No, that was a joke. That's disgusting."

TLC/MAX Meri Brown

However, Meri, 53, offered a different perspective in her confessional, revealing to the cameras, "I actually breastfed one of our kids that was not my own child." She added, "That was something that was kind of medically necessary at the time, but it wasn't something that we did on a regular basis just for fun, just for kicks and giggles."

Janelle Brown chimed in during her confessional, sharing that she's never participated in the tradition, but only because of a medical reasoning. "I've never breastfed another baby. I never had enough milk," she shared. "I would have been hard pressed to do that."

Though hesitant, Robyn Brown admitted in her confessional, "Yeah, it's true. It's true. Women would breastfeed each other's babies."

Ethan Miller/Getty Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown,

"In our culture, I've seen it plenty of times," she continued to reveal.

Robyn, 46, added, "It's not like musical babies," but rather, "It's more of, like, necessity and help and, you know, a community of women being supportive to each other about their children and stuff."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET on TLC.



