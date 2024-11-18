“Sister Wives”: Meri Completes Kody's 'List' of Things to Work on to Save Their Marriage, Only for Him to Say He's 'Done'

"I had done everything that he asked of me," Meri Brown said on the Nov. 17 episode of 'Sister Wives'

(L-R) Meri Brown; Kody Brown.

Meri Brown is continuing to shed light on the demise of her longtime marriage to Kody Brown.

During the Sunday, Nov. 17 episode of Sister Wives, Meri was preparing to leave Flagstaff, Arizona, for Utah, where her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is located. Naturally, the big move — and her upcoming conversation with Kody, 55, and his remaining wife, Robyn Brown on the matter — had her reflecting on the rocky points in her 32-year marriage.

In conversation with best friend Jenn Sullivan and her husband, Meri, who was preoccupied painting the interior of her bed and breakfast, revealed that Kody "asked me over the years to do a lot of things."

"He's like, 'Can you do this? And then, we can work on a relationship," Meri, 53, recalled.

"He asked me for some specific things. He had this list of things that he wanted me to do in order for us to work on our marriage. And once I completed that list, he was done [with me]," Meri then continued in a solo confessional. "I recognize now that he was like, there's nothing else I can ask. There's no other thing that I can use as an excuse of why I'm not working on this marriage with her because I had done everything that he asked of me."

Now that Meri is officially single after being granted a termination of her polygamous marriage through their church, her friend Jenn wanted to help get her back out there. But Meri was "not wanting to date" since she's "been single for like, a month."

"Or, 10 years," Jenn pointed out, referencing the platonic nature the exes' bond took amid the last decade due to her catfishing scandal, during which Meri discovered the male suitor she connected with online was a female admirer.

Meri Brown/Instagram (L-R) Kody Brown and Meri Brown.

Elsewhere in the episode, Meri stopped by Kody and Robyn's home to inform the couple (and their kids) of her plans to push up her move to Utah by a couple of weeks, leading Kody to question her reasoning for doing so. She then requested Kody's assistance in helping her with the move, jokingly calling it her "severance package" since she didn't receive alimony when they obtained their legal divorce in 2014.

Regarding how she's feeling about moving away, Meri said: "Good."

"I think I'm just ready to be in control of my limbo land and this is me being in control of that."

Still, despite Kody's belief that the move will be "good" for his ex-wife since he's no longer interested in a romantic relationship with her, the Brown family patriarch admitted that he "feels a little sad" about Meri moving since it's "sort of like the end of an era." Of his true feelings on the matter, Robyn revealed that Kody has been quite emotional about the big change.

TLC Robyn Brown on Sister Wives

"It's weird to me because I can see Kody's sad and he has gotten emotional several times about it, but this is what he chose," Robyn, 45, said in a confessional.

"There's so many mixed emotions," Kody told the cameras separately. "This would be good for Meri to move. It's a beginning. I got a bit of a nostalgic heart and it's a little broken."

Just how broken Kody's feeling before Meri's big move was evident in the teaser for next week's episode. The snippet showed the former couple in good spirits as they cleared Meri's Flagstaff home, with Kody even calling Meri his "favorite ex-wife." But that all came crashing down as Kody was in tears over losing Meri.

"We had something special," Kody said.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.