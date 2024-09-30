“Sister Wives”' Robyn Tells Kody She's 'Losing Respect' as He Fails to Fix Estrangement with His Kids: They 'Need You'

The conversation between Kody and his wife Robyn comes at a difficult time for the family, as Kody is estranged from several of his kids

TLC (2) Robyn Brown; Kody Brown

Robyn Brown is not happy with how her husband Kody Brown is handling his estrangement from his kids.

In a teaser for next week's episode of Sister Wives, which aired during the Sept. 29 episode, Robyn addresses her husband's estrangement from several of his kids. In a confessional, she shares that she's been working to get her husband to reach back out to members of his family.

“I was putting pressure on Kody to work on his relationships with his kids,” Robyn says in a confessional.

The scene then switches to Robyn confronting Kody outside in the snow.

“I’m tired of being angry,” Kody says to his wife. “Oh, I’m having a hard time not losing respect for you a little bit,” Robyn responds.

Robyn Brown/instagram Robyn Brown and kids

Back in a confessional, Robyn says that she feels like Kody isn't doing enough to get back in contact with his kids.

“I think that Kody should be camping out on their doorsteps,” she shares.

Back in the scene, Robyn pleads with her husband. “Your kids need you,” Robyn says to Kody.

During last week's episode, Kody's ex-wife Janelle Brown discussed her daughter Madison's estrangement from Kody as she talked about moving out of the family's home in Arizona.

Janelle officially left her plural marriage with Kody in December 2022, almost one year after Christine did the same in November 2021. Kody is now only married to his fourth wife Robyn Brown after he and Meri publicly separated in January 2023.

Janelle Brown/Instagram Janelle Brown and daughter Madison

Referring to Maddie’s husband Caleb and their children, Janelle explained in a confessional-style clip: “Kody really did kind of cut off communication with Caleb and Maddie when the family started to really dissolve, and the kids really don't know who he is. He's not been out to visit. He doesn't call.”

She continued, “Maddie and Caleb don't really have much relationship with him."

Later in the episode, viewers got Kody’s perspective on his relationship with his daughter (he also has 17 other children with exes Janelle, Christine, Meri and his current wife Robyn).

“To be honest with you, I didn't really cut off communications with Madison,” Kody said. “She cut it off with me. Every time I talked to her, it was a fish for gossip and I got tired of it.“

