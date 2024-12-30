“Sister Wives” Star Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her College Graduation: 'Bringing My BS Into the New Year!'

The reality star revealed she graduated from Northern Arizona University one semester early

Gwendlyn Brown is entering 2025 with a new milestone under her belt!

On Monday, Dec. 30, the Sister Wives star, 23, announced that she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Arizona University in a celebratory post shared to Instagram.

"bringing my BS into the new year 🎓✨," she captioned the post. "graduated a semester early! — or late, depending on if you count the gap year."

Gwendlyn Brown Instagram Gwendlyn Brown

The photo featured Gwendlyn holding her graduation cap in the air with a huge smile on her face on the steps of her university.

The reality star's graduation comes more than a year after she married her wife, Beatriz Queiroz in Arizona on July 15, 2023, seven months after their engagement. After their nuptials, Gwendlyn publicly announced their marriage with a photo of her kissing Beatriz in a post shared on Instagram.

"say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz," she captioned the post, which included a picture of their two-tiered wedding cake and footage from the reception.

Gwendlyn Brown Instagram (L) Beatriz Quieroz and Gwendlyn Brown

Gwendlyn and Beatriz began dating in 2022 after meeting at a fast-food restaurant where they both worked at the time.

“I know, classic love story, very romantic,” Gwendlyn previously revealed in a YouTube video titled “Meet My Fiancée." “[Beatriz] was a shift leader at the time.”

After having a "crush on her on-and-off for like a year," the couple began hanging out together outside of work and Gwendlyn eventually admitted her feelings for her.

“It took about a month [of hanging out] and then we started dating, and then two-ish months in, we moved in [together], which is very queer,” she joked. “Then six, seven months in, we got engaged."



