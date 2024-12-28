“Sister Wives” Star Meri Brown Hints She Has a New ‘Mystery Man’ in Her Life 2 Years After Kody Brown Split

Meri's latest Instagram post comes just days after she told PEOPLE she was “dating non-exclusively” while living in Utah

Meri Brown isn’t spending the holidays alone!

The Sister Wives star, who announced her separation from Kody Brown in January 2023, revealed on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 28 that she celebrated Christmas this year with a “mystery man,” whom she tagged in the post.

Meri, 53, shared a photo of herself posing with a man named Brandon Stone. In the snap, the pair smiled as they stood with their arms around each other inside of a home.

“It's a Christmas miracle!” Meri captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “mystery man” and “life is good.”

Meri's post comes just days after she told PEOPLE that she's “dating non-exclusively” after splitting from her most recent ex, a man named Amos, whom she began dating in October 2023. The pair later announced their split in February.

"He just wasn't my person," Meri told PEOPLE of Amos. "We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn't my person."

Meri Brown/Instagram Meri Brown poses with Brandon Stone

“You date non-exclusively, and then you're like, 'Okay, I can focus on this person. Let's be exclusive,' " she continued. "And then, see if it works into something. That one just didn't. And so, we broke that off and now I'm dating non-exclusively."



The businesswoman, who left Flagstaff, Arizona, for Utah after ending her relationship with Kody, noted that “when you live in a small town, and then this day and age, it seems to be the thing is the dating sites." However, she said she has "met a couple of people through people."

Dating hasn’t been her only focus, as she noted that she has also been using this time to focus on herself. "I'm learning about myself. I'm learning about other people," Meri told PEOPLE.

"I am learning to trust myself and be like, 'Hmm, I'm getting a funny vibe. This person's just not for me,' " she continued. "Even if it's just not a funny vibe, nothing's wrong with a person. It's just not for me."

Viewers followed Meri’s relationship with Kody, 55, on TLC's Sister Wives, including Kody's lack of interest in working on the relationship.

The pair took the step of legally divorcing in 2014 to allow Kody to marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, so that he could adopt Robyn's children from her previous marriage. Meri and Kody then decided to separate in January 2023 and she was approved for an official termination of their spiritual marriage through the church.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

