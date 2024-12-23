‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel Support Blake Lively Amid Justin Baldoni Allegations : ‘We Stand in Solidarity’

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel have released a joint statement on social media in support of their longtime friend and “Sister of the Traveling Pants” co-star Blake Lively after she accused her “It Ends With Us” director and actor Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and mounting a smear campaign to tarnish her career.

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” the joint statement reads. “Throughout the filming of ‘It Ends with Us,’ we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment,” the statement continues. “We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others. For anyone seeking more information or engaging in this important conversation online, please read the full legal complaint in the investigative reporting by Megan Twohey, Mike McIntire, and Julie Tate for the New York Times.”

Lively, Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel starred in the 2005 film “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and its 2008 sequel. They have remained close friends ever since. The foursome made headlines last year when they reunited to support Ferrera’s Oscar-nominated performance in “Barbie.”

The complaint filed by Lively against Baldoni included text messages and emails from Baldoni and his publicity team that detail plans and a social media strategy to push back if the actress’ issues on the set with her director and co-star became public knowledge.

“Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer associates embarked on a sophisticated press and digital plan in retaliation for Ms. Lively exercising her legally-protected right to speak up about their misconduct on the set, with the additional objective of intimidating her and anyone else from revealing in public what actually occurred,” the complaint reads.

Bryan Freedman, a lawyer for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, has fired back at Lively’s complaint in a statement. He called it “shameful” and full of “categorically false accusations.”

Lively also received support from “It Ends With Us” author Colleen Hoover after the complaint was made public. Hoover wrote on social media: “You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

