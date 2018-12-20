Sit tight, skiers and snowboarders — Marble Mountain likely isn't opening until 2019

Looks like anyone who gets new skis for Christmas will have to wait until 2019 to test them on Marble Mountain.

Tony Abbott, operations manager for the ski resort just outside Corner Brook, said the weekend's weather will be the deciding factor on when the hill opens.

"We were really shooting for Boxing Day," said Abbott, who added Dec. 26 looked possible until the forecast started showing rain coming for the weekend. But with a Saturday high of 9 C and rain coming, the snow the hill has now won't be there for long, especially if the winds are high.

"The problem is it's natural snow, it's not manmade. And you know how fast that melts," he said. "Really, it's all about Saturday, what's going to happen Saturday."

If the forecast holds true, Abbott said, it looks like the opening date will be Jan. 2.

For pride and money

That's later than Abbott would like, who said would like to see a Boxing Day opening.

"People don't understand. Boxing Day is a really big money day. All the loved ones are coming home for Christmas. Everybody wants to come out and have a ski in the mountain," he said.

"Previous years, when I did get open on Boxing Day, I mean, this place is a really busy place."

Submitted by Richard Wells More

It's not just about the financial benefit, he said.

"It's a lot about my pride, too, of course," he said. "I'd just love to have Boxing Day, because last year was such a gloom and doom winter … Boxing Day would be good for me, really good."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador