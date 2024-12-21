SIU investigates after OPP shot man with anti-riot weapon in Huron County

The Special Investigations Unit has launched an investigation after an Ontario Provincial Police officer shot a man with an anti-riot weapon on Friday night in Huron County.

Investigators say at around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to a residence in Seaforth in relation to a man in distress.

They say officers entered the residence and found the man and believed a knife was involved.

One officer then fired an Anti-riot Weapon Enfield twice and the man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Investigators say the 26-year-old man was taken to hospital but wasn't seriously injured.

The SIU is asking for any information or footage that could help with the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press