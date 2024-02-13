Six in 10 think social media has had negative effect on British children

In the UK only 21 per cent of adults felt 13 was old enough to have a social media account - Getty Images/Elva Etienne

Six in 10 people think social media has had a negative impact on British children, a poll has found in the wake of the murder of Brianna Ghey.

The survey published by Project Liberty found that adults in the UK are among the most worried about the impact of social media on children.

It comes after Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna who was murdered by school children, called for a ban on children accessing social media apps on their smartphone.

She said her daughter would “without a doubt” not have been killed if greater safeguards had been in place.

Around 14,000 people across the UK, US, France, China, India, Brazil and South Africa were surveyed for Project Liberty, a non-profit organisation founded by the US billionaire Frank McCourt.

It found that only adults in France were more negative than UK adults about the impact of social media on children, at 62 per cent compared to 59 per cent in the UK and 58 per cent in the US.

Nine in 10 UK adults said they were concerned about children being exposed to inappropriate sexual content, with 63 per cent saying they are very concerned.

Esther Ghey, mother of the murdered Brianna Ghey, has called for greater safeguards regards children and social media - Getty Images/Leon Neal

Almost all British adults said they supported interventions including parental permission for children to have social media accounts. Across all the countries surveyed there was a broad consensus that 13 is too young for a child to have their own account. In the UK, only 21 per cent of people surveyed said that under 14 was an acceptable age to have a social media account, with some 67 per cent said that children aged between 14 and 17 were old enough.

Project Liberty is calling on social media giants to make the internet safer for children.

Jeb Bell, head of strategic insights at Project Liberty, said: “Our findings reveal that parents and non-parents, alike, believe children should not be treated the same as adults online, and that there is widespread demand for features that make social media and other platforms truly safe for kids.”

Across all seven countries surveyed, 65 per cent of adults said they are very concerned children are subject to harassment online and cyber-bullying, while around 60 per cent were worried about exposure to images of self-harm. Some 58 per cent worry about children experiencing peer pressure, while 54 per cent are concerned about anxiety and depression.

Tomicah Tillemann, the interim chief executive of Project Liberty said: “A future internet, and the social media platforms that run on it, should provide people more control over their data and a voice in how those digital platforms are built and operate. Our children deserve this, and our future depends on it.”