Ladbroke Grove: Boy, 15, 'assassinated' in suspected gang shooting during family fun day in west London 'Teletubbies park'

A 15-year-old boy has been shot dead during a “family fun day” at a park in west London.

Police were called at around 7.20pm on Sunday to reports of a shooting in Emslie Horniman's Pleasance - known locally as “Teletubbies Park” - near Hazlewood Crescent in Ladbroke Grove.

The Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a teenager believed to be 15, was found suffering injuries.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Video on social media showed police and paramedic vehicles outside the park, which is known locally as “Teletubbies Park” due to the brightly coloured children's play area.

The park had been hosting the annual “Park Lime” event - which is organised by the Caribbean Music Association and bills itself as a “family fun day” with music and food stalls.

Hundreds of people including families with children had attended the event prior to the shooting.

A witness described how a gunman fired a shot into the air to clear crowds before “assassinating” the teenager.

Families were enjoying a day out when the killer blasted a shot into the sky before firing at the, leaving him dying on the ground.

A witness, 20, who was at the event said: “Everyone was chilling having a good time when I heard a shot. A guy shot in the air as a warning, it looked like, so people would clear out of the way.

“Then everyone scattered, we ran. When the crowds cleared he shot the boy. He was on the ground. Everyone was running and taking cover, it was mad.

“It was targeted. It looked like an assassination. There are lots of problems between the Harrow Road gang and rivals around here.

“The paramedics tried hard to help the boy, we are all very scared around here. It’s like “who is next?”.

Another witness, a mother-of-two said: “I heard two shots and everyone was running, there was screaming and a boy lying on the ground. It was terrible. I have young boys and I’m scared for their lives every time they go out.”

Forensics and detectives were trawling for clues at the scene on Monday morning. They were looking for bullet casings they were trawling for CCTV footage from around the scene, next to the Kendal New Town estate.

A police cordon remained in place around the crime scene while a forensic tent marked the spot where the boy was shot.

A security officer working at the event told MailOnline: “A teenager was assassinated. I was right there. People were rushing and everyone was screaming. They were rushing through the barrier. There were two gunshots.

“We had booked the street that's cordoned off for a film shoot tomorrow. I don't know if that's going to happen now.”

A crew was at the crime scene on Monday to film scenes from heist thriller Fuze, starring Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

They were due to film around the park but were faced with police cordons.

Fuze is a heist movie set during WWII in which thieves use the evacuation of people due to an unexploded bomb to carry their raid.

One of the crew said: “It’s very sad what had happened and a sad irony that we are filming a crime thriller at this spot.”

Work is ongoing to identify the victim and inform his next of kin.

The Metropolitan Police said there were no reports of any other injuries.

A crime scene remains in place at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD6343/21Jul, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.