Six dead, 10 injured in horror Idaho crash
Six people died and 10 others were injured when a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on US Highway 20 in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 18 and crashed into a large passenger van.
Six people died and 10 others were injured when a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on US Highway 20 in Idaho Falls, Idaho on May 18 and crashed into a large passenger van.
Three people are dead and five others injured in what police are calling a "horrible" collision involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It involved "an open bow fishing-style boat" and a speedboat, they said.Emergency crews from surrounding regions, along with the 424 Transport and Rescue Squadron out of CFB Trenton, responded to the call around 9:45 p.m.OPP said two of t
Buying a car can feel like walking through a minefield of shady sales tactics. Some deceitful dealerships have long employed a bag of tricks to nickel-and-dime consumers out of their hard-earned cash....
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Via Rail trains have begun moving again after being halted in both directions Saturday afternoon due to a police investigation in Kingston, Ont.Kingston Police said in a media release at around 12:40 p.m. that they had closed a stretch of Montreal Street in the city's northeast between John Counter Boulevard and Briceland Street.Police later said they were investigating reports of a possible explosive device.Just before 4:30 p.m., police said they'd confirmed there was no such device in the area
If you own an electric vehicle and are having problems with it, you're definitely not alone. Check Out: 4 New Cars To Reconsider Buying -- and 4 Cheaper Alternatives Read Next: 6 Unusual...
MONTREAL — No passenger trains are set to run between Montreal and New York City for the next six weeks due to maintenance work after Amtrak struck a deal with Canadian National Railway Co. Schedules on the American railway show that service out of Manhattan will go no farther on the so-called Adirondack line than the upstate New York town of Saratoga Springs between May 20 and June 30 — just before high season begins to peak. In an email, Amtrak and CN said they had signed an agreement Saturday
Coleman's ex-partner Morgan Fairchild also paid tribute to the actor, who died at the age of 92 on May 16
An Arizona man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2017 death of his wife, who was buried alive in a hand-dug grave near their home, authorities said. Seven years after the murder, David Pagniano decided to plead guilty before his trial was scheduled to start and allowed a judge to determine his sentence without a plea agreement. Pagniano, 62, also was sentenced on May 9 to a 16 ½-year prison term for kidnapping, forgery and fraud, according to the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.
Do you have that one friend or family member who seems to always complain about their car - or maybe you're that person? Perhaps the car or SUV didn't live up to the hype and left...
"Now his suffering is over and his kind, sweet soul is all around us,” the family of Brian Ortiz, 17, said in a GoFundMe
Idaho State Police are investigating a car accident involving a large passenger van traveling through Idaho Falls that resulted in six deaths
The 14-year-old's body was found in the River Tyne and the younger boy was rescued and taken to hospital.
California has dangled carpool incentives for cleaner and cleaner cars for years. Soon all cars must be electric. They all can’t run in express lanes.
The Calgary police traffic unit is investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning in the southeast community of Forest Heights.A man in his 70s was walking northbound along 47 Street S.E. in a marked crosswalk, crossing Memorial Drive at approximately 12:20 a.m., a Calgary Police Service (CPS) statement says.At the same time, an SUV was travelling eastbound along Memorial Drive, approaching 47 Street S.E. The SUV struck the man, who died at the scene, police say.The
Dashboard camera video caught alleged drunk driver suspect Taeyoung Kim slamming into 17-year-old Marko Niketic's car, just days before the senior's prom and graduation.
Two people were killed and five others were missing after a small motor boat collided with a cruise ship on the Danube River north of Budapest late on Saturday, Hungarian police said on Sunday. Disaster response units, including 95 personnel, 25 vessels and drones were still searching for the five missing people along the entire Hungarian section of the Danube downstream from the site, police said in a statement. A spokesperson for the Budapest police, Soma Csecsi, said eight adults were aboard the small motor boat at the time of the collision.
If you're in the market for a car in 2024, inflation is probably compelling you to shop with cost at the forefront of your mind -- but while sticker price counts, it can't be the only consideration....
RCMP say a 35-year-old New Brunswick man has died after his ATV crashed in Rollingdam. Police say it happened on Friday afternoon, when they believe the driver failed to make a turn and struck some rocks. They believe speed and alcohol may both have been factors. RCMP say firefighters and paramedics also responded to the crash. The man from Tower Hill, N.B., died at the scene from his injuries. Mounties say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation, and a
Police believe the man, in his 50s, died when he came off his bike on a road in Winscales.
We've all been there (or hope to be!) -- you finally make it big and the first thought is to treat yourself to the car of your dreams. But as these self-made millionaires found out, that flashy set of...