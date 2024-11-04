Six dead after volcano erupts on popular tourist island in Indonesia

Mount Lewotobi is pictured spewing volcanic ash during an eruption on October 12 - AFP

At least six people are dead after a volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted several times on Monday.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, located on the popular tourist island of Flores, spewed a tower of ash and lava on nearby villages that were forced to evacuate.

“According to our coordination with the local authorities, six fatalities have been confirmed,” Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the country’s disaster management agency said on Monday in an interview on Kompas TV.

Footage received on social media showed villages near the volcano covered by thick ash, with some areas on fire.

Houses have been damaged following the eruption - ast Flores Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD)

The country’s volcanology agency raised the alert level to the highest mark, and told locals and tourists not to carry out activities within a seven-kilometre (4.3-mile) radius of the crater.

“There has been a significant increase in volcanic activity on Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki,” it said in a press release on Monday.

It warned there was a potential for rain-induced lava floods and told locals to wear masks to avoid the effects of volcanic ash.

The mountain had several major eruptions in January, prompting authorities at the time to raise the alert status to the highest level and evacuate at least 2,000 residents.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent eruptions due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an area of intense volcanic and seismic activity.