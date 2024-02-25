Six injured, including 3 minors, after Haltom City police chase ends in Dallas crash

Six people, including three minors, were injured after a car chase that led police from Haltom City to Dallas ended in a crash around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

All three of the minors were in the vehicle fleeing police, WFAA reported. They’re expected to recover, but no information was available Sunday afternoon on the other three people injured in the crash./

Haltom City police and Dallas Fire-Rescue did not respond to Star-Telegram requests for information Sunday.

The pursuit took police about 29 miles from Spring Lake Parkway and Denton Highway in Haltom City to Continental Avenue and Stemmons Freeway in downtown Dallas. It ended with a crash.

The chase started when Haltom City police tried to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly, WFAA reported.