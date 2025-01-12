Six killed in explosion at Czech restaurant

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Six people died when a propane-butane cylinder exploded at a restaurant in the northwest Czech city of Most, setting the building on fire, emergency services said on Sunday.

Eight people were injured in the fiery blast that occurred late on Saturday evening, and 30 people were evacuated from the restaurant and surrounding buildings, the Czech fire rescue service said on X social media platform.

"According to initial information from witnesses, a heater overturned, causing a fire," the fire brigade said.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech Radio the cause was likely a propane-butane heater overturning in the restaurant's front garden.

The fire brigade said it had rescued one seriously injured restaurant guest who had been trapped in a bathroom.

Around 20 guests were in the restaurant at the time of the explosion, Czech Radio said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)