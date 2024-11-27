Six Kurdish terrorist suspects arrested in London

Six suspected members of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, known as the PKK, have been arrested in north London as part of a significant counter-terrorism investigation, Scotland Yard has said.

Eight addresses, including the Kurdish Community Centre in Haringey, north London, were raided by police on Wednesday morning and four men and two women aged between 23 and 62 were detained under section 41(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The PKK is a Kurdish militant organisation that largely operates in the mountainous regions of southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq.

The group was proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government in 2001.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said there was not believed to be any imminent threat to the public linked to the arrests.

Acting Commander Helen Flanagan, from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “This activity has come about following a significant investigation and operation into activity we believe is linked to the terrorist group PKK. These are targeted arrests of those we suspect of being involved in terrorist activity linked to the group.

“I hope that these arrests show that we will not tolerate any sort of terrorist activity and that we will take action where we believe there is harm being caused to communities here in the UK or elsewhere.”

Searches are continuing at eight addresses in London and police said the community centre that was raided could be closed for a fortnight while officers continue their work there.

Acting Commander Flanagan added: “This investigation and activity is about protecting all of our communities, but particularly those in our Turkish and Kurdish communities. I would urge anyone who thinks they may have been affected or targeted by those linked to the PKK to get in touch.

“We are also very mindful that closing the community centre may cause inconvenience to some people. Officers will be working as quickly as they can, but these are very serious allegations so it is important that we take care in identifying and gathering as much evidence as we can.”

More follows