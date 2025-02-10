Six men charged with violent disorder after fight

Six men have now been charged with violent disorder after a fight on a Halifax street in broad daylight.

West Yorkshire Police were called to reports of the brawl on Mile Cross Road at about 15:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Two men appeared in court on Friday charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Four more men appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Saturday and were remanded in custody.

Witness appeal

All the men charged are from Halifax.

Sohrab Zeb, 19 of Westbury Place, Fida Hussain, 55, of Thomas Street, and Zeb Ahmad, 41, are all charged with violent disorder, possession of offensive weapon in a public place and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Nohaze Afzal, 41, of Gibbet Street, was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sohaib Tahir, 36, of Westbury Place, and Uzair Mahmood, 24, of Rhondda Place, both appeared before Leeds Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mr Mahmood was bailed and Mr Tahir was remanded in custody. Both are due to appear before Leeds Crown Court on 7 March.

Det Insp Rob Stevens of Calderdale CID said: "The investigation into this disorder continues to progress and we also continue to urge anyone out there who still may be able to assist with the investigation to please come forward."

