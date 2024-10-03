Six migrants killed after Mexican soldiers fire on pick-up truck

STORY: Mexican soldiers fired on a truck carrying migrants near the Guatemalan border Tuesday - killing six and injuring several others.

That's according to Mexico’s defense ministry, which said the group had tried to evade a military patrol.

It comes as Mexico's southern border continues to face U.S. pressure to contain migration.

The ministry said the truck was followed by two vehicles similar to those used by criminal groups in the area.

Soldiers reported hearing explosions after which two officers opened fire.

The group included people of Egyptian, Nepalese, Cuban, Indian and Pakistani nationality - 33 in all.

The ministry did not specify the nationalities of the dead.

Daniel Hernandez is the coordinator of a migrant shelter.

"It hurts my heart very much because they are brothers who have been suffering and are dying just because they were shot. This is not possible. It's really important to look at this situation because the families are suffering."

The ministry said the soldiers who fired were removed from their posts - and that federal prosecutors have been informed.

A military tribunal will also carry out its own investigation.