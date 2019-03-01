Six Minutes with 2 Chainz

Earlier this week, I asked 2 Chainz if the title of his new album, Rap or Go to the League, was inspired in part by LeBron James. After all, the Lakers superstar has been front and center in the album’s promotional rollout, reportedly serving as its A&R and co-signing its quality via some serious head-bopping in a bunch of trailers. He is also, in case you didn’t know, in the league.

But 2 Chainz shot that question down, with a little more oomph in his response than I expected. In his defense, time was limited, and he was concurrently posing for photographs with a large hat on his head while attempting to be interviewed by me, a stranger, standing several feet away. Still: His defensiveness was peculiar, given his friendship with James, and how much he (or at least the team around him) has been promoting LeBron’s involvement.

Then I listened to Rap or Go the League. At track two (“Threat to Society”), when a sample of the gospel group The Truthettes hit, I got it. Chainz may love LeBron, but he doesn’t want to cede too much credit for his fifth studio album to anyone else, because it’s an excellent album.

Rap or Go to the League intersperses soul samples and trap beats with ease, and it has an all-star lineup of features—there’s Marsha Ambrosius’s always-welcome vocals on “Forgiven,” some quality Kendrick Lamar spazzing on “Momma I Hit a Lick,” a no-longer-beefing Ariana Grande crooning over an Amerie beat on “Rule the World,” plus Lil Wayne, E-40, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and Kodak Black. Also: 2 Chainz himself, namely on “NCAA,” coming to a dance floor or overwhelmed car speakers near you.

In our brief time together, 2 Chainz discussed the real reason for his album title; he set the record straight on some sports gossip about LeBron supposedly sitting out of a Lakers game the day after a studio session; and he also provided a much-needed update on the sex tape he promised on his 2013 song “Netflix,” on which he raps, “Let's make a sex tape and put it on Netflix.”

GQ: Why the title Rap or Go to the League? Was that partially LeBron inspired, or speaking to a larger point about how lots of kids feel like those are their only two options?

2 Chainz: No, it’s not LeBron inspired. He’s just the A&R—he only came in to help me listen to some of the songs. He didn’t pick the album title, or the beats, or the features. Obviously, he’s the best player in the world, and he came in with another perspective. He has a campaign called “More Than An Athlete,” which talks about how you can do more than going to the league. So I think that part was organic; he’s a friend of mine.

So this is speaking to a larger point about how a lot of kids feel like those are the only two avenues they can pursue?

Well, a lot of African American kids. I don’t know about other groups. But I know coming from where I come from, those are some of the options, among very few options, that we’re going to get. So I’m trying to show people that there’s a wider range for people to choose from.

