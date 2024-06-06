Six-month-old baby rescued from Channel after dinghy carrying 84 migrants flips

A major rescue operation was launched in the Channel after a six-month-old baby was among more than 80 migrants thrown into the sea when their dinghy capsized.

Dover and Walmer lifeboats were launched on Thursday morning to assist the Border Force after the migrants were spotted in the water mid-Channel.

Three children including the six-month-old were said to be on the small boat whose engine failed after it had crossed the midway point in the Channel.

Witnesses said it had turned back before flipping, throwing all 84 migrants on the dinghy into the sea.

Early reports suggested that all the migrants had been rescued by the Abalone, a French navy vessel, and the UK’s Taku, a Border Force vessel.

More to follow