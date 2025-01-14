Six-month-old died after pram hit by vehicle in car park, coroner told

A six-month-old girl died from a head injury after her pram was hit by a car, an inquest opening has heard.

Sophia Kelemen, from the Leigh area of Manchester, was hit on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2 and died a day later in hospital.

An inquest into her death was opened at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Pc Carrie Sheridan, the coroner’s officer for Pembrokeshire, said: “At approximately 4.04pm on January 2, police received reports from ambulance that a collision has occurred involving a single motor vehicle and a child’s pram.

Sophia Kelemen with her father (family handout/PA)

“This has taken place on the ground floor of the main multi-storey car park in Tenby.”

Ms Sheridan said Sophia was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and underwent emergency treatment, but she later died.

She added the cause of death was recorded as “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.

The assistant coroner for Pembrokeshire, Gareth Lewis, adjourned the inquest for further police investigations to take place.

He said: “Please can I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Sophia and to all of those who are affected by these tragic circumstances.”

Flaviu Naghi, 33, from Wigan, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without a licence and without insurance.

Naghi is due to appear before Swansea Crown Court on February 7.

He was also arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and drug-driving and has been released on bail for these offences.

Sophia Kelemen held by her father, next to her mother and elder brother (family handout/PA)

Speaking with the BBC, Sophia’s father Alex Kelemen, 27, said the family had been on holiday in Tenby and were preparing to head home when the incident happened.

He said: “Just before we got to the car, the horror movie started.

“It’s hard to know and to think about what happened.

“It’s been horrific to see our little daughter being in that bed and go through all those procedures.

“Everybody loved her, all of our friends, our family.”

He said the family hope to lay Sophia to rest in Romania, where they are originally from.