Six of the most comforting foods – according to science

Your nightly menu might have changed with the seasons. As the cold and dark of winter draws in, we have all manner of rituals to help us survive the months ahead; from how we heat and scent our homes to help us feel cosy, through to how and what we eat.

There are good reasons for why we find certain foods comforting. Although what we all gravitate towards will be slightly different, there’s a high chance that it will be warm, bland, beige and soft.

“That’s because we tend to reach for comforting and nostalgic food when the world looks like a dangerous and uncomfortable place,” says Prof Charles Spence, an experimental psychologist at the University of Oxford and author of Gastrophysics: The New Science of Eating.

He has spent a lot of time researching the psychology behind the way we experience food. A few years ago he tried to discover the unique sensory qualities of comfort food: “And in the end I couldn’t come away with much other than they are more likely to be on that sweet, unctuous and softer end of the spectrum than strong, bright and with a crunchy texture.”

So what are the foods that we find most comforting?

1. All things savoury – if you’re a man

If you were cooked bangers and mash by a loving parent, then you are likely to find it a comfort in adulthood - Getty

Why we find certain foods more comforting than others isn’t about what they’re doing to our tongue, but rather to our brains. The most common comfort foods trigger positive memories. “They are a good way of emotionally supporting ourselves by linking back to childhood memories or previous occasions where we were comforted by our caregivers,” says Spence.

The type of food is largely irrelevant. It is more about the memories that are triggered by whatever you happened to have when you were threatened as a child. So if you were cooked bangers and mash by a loving parent, then you are likely to find it a comfort in adulthood.

“It’s the Proustian moment,” says Spence. Smell is an especially good trigger of emotions. “The olfactory system has fewer gateways between a smell entering your nose and reaching the memory and emotional systems than there is for any of the other senses.”

It just so happens that the food of our nursery years and childhood was often soft and unchallenging, both flavour and texture wise.

We have an expectation built in that something with more saturated colour is going to have a more intense taste. With comfort food there are no sudden sharp or intense sensations. “It’s probably a homogenised, smooth soft texture with little seasoning or inherent aroma or strong taste,” says Spence.

However, it’s not enough for food to be bland for it to become a comfort food. “Otherwise porridge would be considered a comfort food,” says Spence. “It has to be desired and rewarding.” That is because when we eat our comfort food, our hypothalamus releases the neurotransmitter dopamine. Dopamine, known as the “feel-good” hormone, is released in the brain when we experience something pleasurable.

What might cause that reaction also depends on your cultural background. In the UK, you may consider toad in the hole, alongside the aforementioned bangers and mash, comfort food. If you are from the US, it’s more likely to be mac and cheese. Some cultures will find spice comforting.

There is also a difference between the sexes. Men in the West are more likely to favour savoury comfort foods, while women favour sweet tastes.

2. All things sweet and sticky – when you’re stressed

The sweet foods we find most comforting are, in general, warm and unctuous, such as molten chocolate cake - Getty

Women really do tend to fit the movie stereotype of liking ice cream and chocolate, says Spence. When he reviewed preferences in taste and flavour across the sexes, he couldn’t find anything to explain it other than culture, although fluctuating hormones may play a role in giving women a sweeter tooth.

Why is sugar comforting in times of difficulty? Spence cites a study in which caged rats were played loud noises to make them stressed. “Unpredictably they then tended to like sweetness more than if you didn’t stress them in the first place,” says Spence. The inference being that the preference for sweet foods implies that they contain energy, which is what you might need to boost yourself so that you can run away from a predator.

The sweet foods we find most comforting are, in general, warm and unctuous, such as sticky toffee pudding or molten chocolate cake. “You might read that as a nice way of talking about fat, which is very energy dense,” says Spence. “We don’t have fat receptors in the same way as we do to detect sweet, salty and sour. So maybe we use the texture as a cue.”

If you are eating something that has a coating mouth feel, there is a high chance that you are eating something high in fat, with lots of calories. Just the right thing to build yourself back up when energy levels – or emotions – are low.

And again, memory and culture play their part. “Does spotted dick exist anymore?” wonders Spence. “I don’t imagine those growing up today are given jam roly poly or semolina like I was. So the food changes with the generations.”

3. Spooning food straight from the jar

Peanut butter is often enjoyed straight from the jar - Getty

Unscrewing a jar of peanut butter and helping oneself to a lingering lick is pure comfort eating. There’s something about peanut butter – although I’ve been known to do the same with chocolate spread – that lends itself to being enjoyed straight from the jar.

Spence supposes that it is the texture. “You don’t do it for Bovril, or jam or marmalade.

“It stays on the spoon, so it is a more elongated process of consumption. Whereas other things might slip straight off and so you don’t get that prolonged texture sensation.”

There is also the childhood memory of eating the remains of the cake bowl that might be fuelling comforting nostalgia.

If you go even further back still, it reminds you of being spoon fed. In his book Gastrophysics, Spence recalls how shocking it was to be spoon fed a lime jelly by a waitress at the three Michelin-starred Fat Duck restaurant, because it was so linked to being a baby.

He has also conducted research that shows how we associate roundness with sweetness. So licking a spoon tastes sweeter, than say, licking from a knife.

4. Home baking

The repetitive motion of kneading dough can be cathartic, helping people feel productive and purposeful - Getty

Breadmaking became a cliché of the pandemic. However, for Spence it was indicative of wanting to do something comforting when the world was a scary place. When you’re locked in your home and can’t leave more than once a day, it’s not just about what you eat, but filling your home with comforting scents, such as freshly baked bread.

Winter time not only sees shorter days, but also inclement weather that can leave us feeling housebound. “It’s about making your lair more comforting. The act of making bread shows caring towards others that you don’t get from sticking a pre-prepared meal in the microwave.”

The desire to show our love through food can be seen in the case of Betty Crocker cake mix, which was launched in the 1950s, says Spence. To begin with, the recipe required users to add just flour and water. It failed miserably until the makers realised that, psychologically, a housewife wanted to crack in an egg, even if it was adding a step to the process. It then felt as though they had made the cake themselves and were demonstrating the care that had gone into it more effectively.

Specifically with bread, the repetitive motion of kneading dough can be cathartic, helping people feel productive and purposeful. “There’s something very tactile and comforting about kneading,” says Spence.

In a University College Dublin study, it was found that 89 per cent of respondents said the smell of bread made them happy. Sixty-three per cent said the smell triggered a Pavlovian response, evoking memories of family, safety and celebration.

And then there’s the act of eating it. On a hormonal level, the carbohydrates in bread can increase serotonin levels, which help with mood and stress levels.

5. Generous portions

It’s more comforting to eat a tub of ice cream than a Magnum because you can convince yourself you’re only having a little bit - iStockphoto

Dishes that lend themselves to super abundance have a comforting quality. Making a big portion of risotto or pasta helps to side step any guilt that you might have about portion control.

“It’s why it’s more comforting to eat a tub of ice cream than a Magnum on a stick,” says Spence. “You can convince yourself you’re only having a little bit. There’s not a line to cross when you open a second packet.”

Mindless eating is something we associate with comfort foods that are easy to eat. While not ideal, eating can be a way to numb and soothe difficult emotions and soft foods are especially good for this.

6. Fondue – with other people

Fondue has the effect of bringing people together to enjoy an enhanced social connection because it is eaten communally - Getty

Nobody ever eats fondue for a flavour sensation. Boiled potatoes dipped in gooey cheese tick the boxes for the creamy blandness associated with comfort foods so it’s little surprise that fondue is a fixture in colder climes for those seeking its reassuring warmth and calories.

When fondue had an unlikely comeback in 2018, with John Lewis and Lakeland reporting a surge in sales, Spence put the trend down to global instability. Writing at the time in the International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science, he said: “The nostalgic, reassuring, element of fondue may be particularly appropriate at the present time when the world seems like such an unpredictable and dangerous place, what with the recent global financial crisis, the North Korean situation, Brexit, the migrant crisis, etc.” We are hardly living in much more stable times in 2024.

Where fondue differs from mashed potato though is that it is eaten communally. It has the effect of bringing people together to enjoy an enhanced social connection. “That does play a special role,” says Spence. “Studies in gastro diplomacy have shown that if people eat the same food they do come to better outcomes.”

This winter, if your family is feeling fractious, sit them down to a fondue. Perhaps our world leaders could enjoy one together.