Six Nations: Cancer fundraiser delivers match ball after hike

Craig Maxwell finished his walk of the Welsh coast in Cardiff ahead of Wales' Six Nations game against France

A terminally ill dad who has walked from Anglesey to Cardiff has delivered the match ball for Wales' Six Nations clash with France.

Craig Maxwell, 41, was diagnosed with incurable and inoperable lung cancer in July 2023.

He began walking the 780-mile (1,255km) journey on 14 February and finished on the Principality Stadium pitch at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

Mr Maxwell has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Beginning his journey on Anglesey, Mr Maxwell has been joined by stars from the world of sport - including former Wales players Sam Warburton and Jamie Roberts.

He has also been joined by celebrities including comedian Rhod Gilbert, TV presenter Gethin Jones, and BBC Wales weatherman Derek Brockway.

He carried the match ball onto the pitch with his children Isla, 12 and Zach, eight.

"It's been amazing," said Mr Maxwell, from Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, adding: "The different people joining each day has really lifted me.

"I've got some pretty epic blisters, but apart from that I'm feeling good."

On ending the challenge he said he was feeling "very emotional" .

"What a way to finish with my family at the stadium," he said.

The money raised will go to the Maxwell Family Fund which said it aims to "enhance, improve and develop the cancer pathway in Wales".