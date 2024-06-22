Six Nations celebrates Solidarity Day

Hundreds of members gathered around the community hall in Six Nations, taking part in various activities in celebration of Solidarity Day.

Solidarity Day, which coincides with National Indigenous Peoples Day around the country, is celebrated on June 21 as a day to connect with and celebrate Indigenous culture.

“Solidarity Day is a great occasion for the community to gather and connect with one another,” said Darryl Smart, public relations co-ordinator with Six Nations of the Grand River.

There were plenty of ways members could celebrate the day, with free food and candy being enjoyed throughout the day.

Lana Henhawk and her team were serving hot dogs, beef on a bun, and many other snacks.

Many vendors were set up around the grounds, selling various clothing and food items.

Children could be heard cheering and laughing as a fire truck sprayed them while they played on the splash pad. Kids also had access to various midway rides, a bounce course, a balloon artist, and a face painting station.

Local artists, including Josh Miller, Jim Jacobs, and Jace Martin, played music for attendees throughout the day.

Brantford also held festivities for National Indigenous Peoples Day with an all-day event at Earl Haig Family Fun Park hosted by the Brantford Region Indigenous Support Centre.

The event included performances by Indigenous drummers, singers, and dancers, food stalls, craft booths, various cultural activities, and a lacrosse demonstration.

Woodland Cultural Centre will be having its own celebration on Sunday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to commemorate the day.

"National Indigenous Peoples Day is an exciting opportunity for us to celebrate and share Indigenous arts culture and heritage with our own community and with non-Indigenous people alike," said Heather George, executive director for Woodland.

People will have an opportunity to participate in Indigenous sports, dances, crafting, and games.

Ethan Braund is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter based at the Brantford Expositor. The initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

