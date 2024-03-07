Six Nations Preview of England v Ireland with Ben Kay

Lawrence and Steve are joined by Ben Kay as they look ahead to Round 4 of the Six Nations, with a specific focus on Saturday's England v Ireland game at Twickenham. Ben offers his assessment on the tournament to date, shares which players he considers have the ‘stardust’ that England need, and reveals his opinion on how England should be approaching the game. Plus Lawrence explains how it works when teams practice their attack and questions whether Steve Borthwick has been trying to change too many aspects of the gameplan at once. The QBE Predictor forecasts the results from Round 4, as Lawrence and Ben also make their predictions. In partnership with QBE Business Insurance and Voxpod Studios.