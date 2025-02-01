Person in car killed along with six people on board medical plane in Philadelphia crash

A medical plane crashed in a Philadelphia neighbourhood on Friday night, killing one person in a car and all six people on board, including a mother and her daughter, according to the mayor's office

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker adds that "many people on the ground" were injured as homes and fires in the areas were ablaze in the aftermath

The medical transport plane was taking the girl - who had been receiving care in the US for a life-threatening condition - back to Tijuana, Mexico. Four crew members were also on board

Flight logs show the plane was in the air "for only a minute before it crashed"