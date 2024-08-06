Six people arrested during Plymouth protests

Devon and Cornwall Police said six people were arrested in Plymouth during the protests [Getty Images]

Six people were arrested and several police officers were injured during violent protests in Plymouth city centre, police have said.

Two groups of protesters clashed on Royal Parade and outside the Guildhall on Monday evening in the latest of a series of incidents across the UK following the killing of three girls in Southport, Merseyside, on 29 July.

Devon and Cornwall Police said people intent on committing public order or criminal offences were dealt with "robustly" with six arrests made.

The force said some officers sustained minor injuries, while two members of the public were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

A police statement said: "Violence will not be tolerated, hate will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep the people of Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly safe and reduce anti-social behaviour."

Two separate groups of protesters clashed in Plymouth city centre [Getty Images]

The force said its "approach to this operation was to enable peaceful protests, but people who were intent on committing public order or criminal offences, have and will be dealt with robustly.

Clashes broke out between the groups, which consisted of anti-immigration protesters on one side of Royal Parade, which separates the city from the Hoe and waterfront, and a counter demonstration on the other.

A police van was also damaged during the protests.

Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez praised officers policing the protests.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said it had been "largely law abiding" with "no looting" and "few officers with minor injuries".

'Thuggery on tour'

Jemima Laing, Plymouth City Council's deputy leader, said the authority would start assessing any damage caused and repairs required on Tuesday morning.

Ms Laing said: "I remain incredibly angry on behalf of Plymouth that so many people from outside our city felt emboldened to come here and cause disruption and unrest.

"Thuggery on tour is not acceptable."

Plymouth Citybus said it was unable to serve routes along Royal Parade until 06:45 BST on Tuesday.

The bus firm said on X: "Please be patient as things take a little time to return to normal operation."

'Scary and crazy'

Several businesses in and around the Royal Parade area, including the Theatre Royal Plymouth, which cancelled its scheduled performance of The Devil Wears Prada musical, closed early on Monday ahead of the protests.

Lisa Bennett, owner of the Mega Shakes milkshake shop in Raleigh Street, said she decided to close early on safety grounds as some of her delivery drivers were "scared" to come to work.

Ms Bennett said she witnessed some of the protests while they took place, saying they started peacefully before descending into violence.

"You really don't believe incidents like this would even happen in the country full stop, let alone in Devon," she said.

"You kind of feel like you're in a little wonderful bubble down this end of the country and what we saw yesterday was crazy."

'Speak peace and love'

Speaking on Tuesday, the Right Reverend James Grier, the Bishop of Plymouth, said it was time for people to help bring calm back in the city.

"There are consequences and justice needs to be done and actions need to be taken," he said.

"But that's not down to us, the normal people, our job is to speak peace and love and community rather than propagate aggression and violence."

Follow BBC Devon on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related internet links