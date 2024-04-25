Six people arrested in lottery ticket thefts in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Six people arrested in lottery ticket thefts in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Six people arrested in lottery ticket thefts in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
The former Butte County teacher pleaded no contest Monday to the charges.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A photographer who worked for Megan Thee Stallion said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that he was forced to watch her have sex, was unfairly fired soon after and was abused as her employee. In the suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Emilio Garcia said that after a night out in 2022 in Ibiza, Spain, he was in an SUV with the hip-hop star when she began having sex with another woman right next to him. He was unable to get out of the moving car, and would have been in the middl
Hulu's "Under the Bridge" tells the story of the 1997 murder of Canadian teen Reena Virk. Here's where her killers, Warren Glowatski and Kelly Ellard, are now.
Jade Benning died on her 25th birthday on March 6 after she was rushed to the hospital the week before
Tourists Ryan and Valerie Watson were both detained on the island earlier this month after ammunition was found in their carry-on bag at the airport
"A fall-off-your-chair moment," the MSNBC anchor says The post Rachel Maddow Apologizes for Trump Trial Outburst: I ‘Snorted Out Loud’ at This Shocking Revelation | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Walter Fanion, 68, has been arrested and charged with assault of a minor, police say
Alexander Roque, 48, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 44-year-old Yessenia Rodriguez Marquez, say police
Sandra Kolalou was found guilty of the 2022 first-degree murder of Frances Walker
PoolDonald Trump just can’t help himself.Moments after a contentious hearing about whether Trump should be held in contempt for violating his narrowly worded gag order, the former president took to his favorite social media platform to trash the judge who holds his fate. “HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF,” Trump wrote on Truth Social
Japanese 'sugar baby' Mai Watanabe was sentenced to 9 years in prison for defrauding men on dating apps and selling a manual on how to do it.
“Don’t give up,” the victim says. “Don’t ever give up on yourself.”
Up to $100,000 in cash is up for grabs for tips that help police arrest a Toronto man wanted for alleged murder.Toronto police have been looking for Michael Bebee since last year, in connection with the shooting death of Shamar Powell-Flowers on July 23, 2023 in Toronto's east end.On Tuesday, he was ranked the most wanted man in the country by the Bolo Program, a project run by the Stéphan Crétier Foundation charity, which helps raise awareness about the country's most wanted."Our investigators
A Calgary woman who abused her sick, 77-year-old father was "overwhelmed" at the task of caring for him, a judge heard Wednesday at a sentencing hearing. In January, Tara Picard, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life after her father (whom CBC News is not naming) was found injured on a basement floor, where he'd been lying for two days. On Wednesday, prosecutor Donna Spaner and defence lawyer Shaun Leochko asked the judge to allow Picard to serve
Daegun Chun, accused by Quebec RCMP of being the mastermind of a Canada-wide human-smuggling network, is now suing the force and Quebec's attorney general for $100 million after all charges against him were stayed. Chun was arrested in Toronto in 2015, then flown to Montreal and paraded in front of TV cameras before a press conference alleging he was the head of a trafficking ring that forced as many as 500 women into prostitution in various Canadian cities. The Quebec Crown prosecutor who broug
A "prolific" driving offender who has been convicted of dozens of vehicle offences over the last few years is now facing new charges, Peel police say — even though he's currently under multiple lifetime driving bans.Since 2017, a 41-year-old Brampton man has been convicted of 35 criminal charges and eight provincial offence act charges, police said in a news release Wednesday, including:Two counts each of dangerous operation and impaired operation of a vehicle.Nine counts of driving while prohib
"My mother did not deserve this," the pair's daughter reportedly wrote in a letter to her father
A Toronto-area man has been found guilty of trying to smuggle nearly 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., in 2019.At the time, the Canada Border Services Agency estimated the value of the drugs at more than $25.5 million and said the seizure constituted "the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years."Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman was convicted Friday in a judge-alone trial on charges of importing methampheta
“I know you didn’t want to, but it made me happy,” he reportedly told the student.
Oklahoma City police say a father killed his wife and three oldest sons before turning the gun on himself. A 10-year-old boy was the only survivor.