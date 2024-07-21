Six people, including two children, killed in crash between Wakefield and Barnsley

Six people - four adults and two children - have died in a crash between Wakefield and Barnsley.

The collision, which involved a car and a motorbike, happened on the A61 Barnsley Road on Sunday afternoon.

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, one man and one woman, were confirmed dead at the scene.

A man, woman and two children, one boy and one girl, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.

Emergency services received reports of the crash which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorbike just before 4pm on Sunday.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain closed for some time as the investigation continues, West Yorkshire Police said.

Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time."

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who saw the crash to get in contact.