Six people rescued from helicopter crash off Norway coast

STORY: Haukeland University Hospital, the region's largest, said the passengers' medical condition was unclear at the moment.

The helicopter belonged to Bristow Norway, the company's country manager, Heidi Wulff Heimark, told daily Stavanger Aftenblad.

Energy group Equinor said the helicopter was a search and rescue aircraft normally serving platforms at the company's Oseberg oil and gas field in the North Sea.

The helicopter was a Sikorsky S-92 model and was on a search and rescue training mission at the time of the accident, a police spokesperson told reporters, adding it was too early to say what had caused the crash.

The area had been experiencing high winds at the time of the accident, a rescue service official told broadcaster TV2.