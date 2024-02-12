One killed and five wounded in shooting at subway station in The Bronx

(Getty Images)

One person has died and five others have been injured following a shooting at the Mount Eden subway station in the Bronx, in New York.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, following the incident on Monday.

One of the victims died at St Barnabas Hospital, police said, according to ABC7. The injuries to the other five are not believed to be life threatening.

An NYPD spokesperson added that the victims appeared to be teens, according to NBC New York.

No arrests have been made, and a gun has yet to be recovered by authorities.

ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD44Pct . Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/myEeFoTJJi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2024

The reported shooting happened on the uptown four train platform at 4:47p.m. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said northbound No. 4 trains are running on the express track from 149 St.-Grand Concourse to Burnside Ave and No. 4 trains are bypassing Mount Eden Ave in both directions.

According to police sources, the incident reportedly started on a No. 4 train and then continued on the platform.

