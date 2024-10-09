Six people wounded during stabbing rampage in central Israel

Six people were wounded in a stabbing spree in central Israel on Wednesday, marking the third terror attack this month.

The assailant, a 35-year-old Arab-Israeli man, from the city of Umm al-Fahm, in Israel, went on a stabbing spree in four different locations in the city of Hadera, using a moped to get to each location, police said.

He was eventually shot in the leg by an armed resident before police officers arrived at the scene shortly after.

One of the victims was in critical condition, another severely wounded and four remained in moderate condition.

An axe and a knife blade were found at the scenes of the attacks.

Hamas praised the attack, describing it as a message to Israel that its crimes wont go unpunished, calling for more “blows that hurt the occupation and to ignite all fronts by all means”.

One of the victims was in critical condition after the attacks in Hadera - Amir Levy/Getty Images

It comes after a Border Force officer was killed and 10 others were wounded when a terrorist opened fire on a bus station in Beersheba, southern Israel on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, seven people were killed and at least eight others wounded in a shooting and stabbing terror attack in Jaffa, a port city near Tel Aviv, on Oct 1.

Daniel Levy, Israel’s police chief, stressed that his forces are currently “stretched to the limit” as they deal with regular terror attacks being committed across the country.

The motorbike used in the attacks. An axe and knife blade were recovered from the scene - REUTERS/Miro Maman

“My heart is with the injured, but it seems like this is what we’ll have to face in this period and we need to be strong,” Mr Levy said.

Before the identity of the assailant was determined, Mr Levy told the public they shouldn’t expect police to “prevent every terrorist from crossing from the [West Bank] territories – that’s not our intelligence; it’s the Shin Bet security service’s job to stop it”.

Umm al-Fahm’s municipality said it “strongly condemned the attack in which innocent people were harmed”.

The man was arrested after being shot in the leg - X

The city is committed to “living together, and in practice, maintain neighbourly relations borne of mutual respect and partnership with our neighbours in Hadera and the region”.

The city’s mayor, Nir Ben Haim, called it “a difficult day for Hadera, but the heroism of our residents who assisted in the capture of the terrorist proves the importance of vigilance”.

“The results of the attack could have been much more severe. I want to thank each and every one of you for your composure and resourcefulness,” Mr Ben Haim told Israeli news site Walla.