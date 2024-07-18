Six schools to trial £2m solar panel rollout

Solar panels are to be installed on maintained schools across Gloucestershire as part of the council's efforts to become carbon neutral [Gloucestershire County Council]

Six schools could soon have solar panels fitted as part of a £2m investment to reduce carbon emissions.

The panels are predicted to save £4,360 per school each year, and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 500 tonnes (500,000 kg) annually.

Gloucestershire County Council is rolling out the pilot as part of the authority's mission to become carbon neutral by 2045.

Cabinet member for finance and change, councillor Lynden Stowe, said: “I hope the measures will encourage more people to follow suit and install solar panels on their homes and businesses.”

The six schools spearheading the project are Nailsworth Church of England Primary, Harewood Junior in Tuffley, St John's Primary in Cheltenham, Ashchurch Primary in Tewkesbury, Stow-on-the-Wold Primary and Woolaston Primary in Lydney.

A report going to cabinet on 24 July states 85 out of 100 council-maintained schools could be suitable for the solar panels in the future.

Mrs Stowe continued: "Schools have been very receptive to the plans, which will help them generate savings by reducing their energy bills.

"We’re committed to meeting our climate targets and this proposal will help by decreasing carbon emissions at schools.

The rollout to other schools is planned to take place in stages from October 2024 to March 2027.

Council officers have recommended cabinet members approve the release of up to £2m from the budget for the initial stage.

A procurement process would then follow to arrange contracts for the purchase and installation of the panels.

