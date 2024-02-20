Six South Carolina hotels among ‘most outstanding’ in the world, new rankings show

If you’re considering a luxurious getaway, you might just find your new favorite hotel close to home.

That’s because South Carolina boasts six of the world’s “most outstanding” places to stay, new rankings show.

The properties — near the tourist hot spots of Charleston and Hilton Head Island — received praise for their top-notch service and settings. Here are the South Carolina hotels that made the best-of list from Forbes Travel Guide:

The Charleston Place in Charleston

Hotel Bennett in Charleston

The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island

Market Pavilion Hotel in Charleston

Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort on Kiawah Island

The hotels — all winners of Star Awards — ranked among the world’s best after Forbes Travel Guide sent teams to restaurants, hotels, spas and cruise ships across the globe. Each place received scores across more than 900 criteria that impact visitors, a spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

“Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences,” Forbes Travel Guide wrote in a Feb. 7 news release.

2 SC hotels win top rating

Among the places recognized in the hotel category, two earned “coveted” five-star ratings. The honor — given to places that give visitors an “outstanding experience and consistently offer a highly customized level of service” — went to Montage Palmetto Bluff and The Sanctuary.

Near Hilton Head Island, Montage Palmetto Bluff received a nod for its waterfront setting and upgrades that were completed in 2016.

“Of course, these fresh amenities are to be enjoyed on top of already-established dining options, charming boutiques and a multitude of activities,” Forbes Travel Guide wrote.

Meanwhile, The Sanctuary was praised as a Charleston-area “golf haven” boasting coastal decor.

“Every guest room has a balcony or terrace where you can enjoy the view and breeze off of the water,” Forbes Travel Guide wrote. “The balcony is the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of joe or just listen to the peaceful music of the slamming waves.”

Also in South Carolina, four-star ratings went to Hotel Bennett and The Inn & Club at Harbour Town.

Rounding out the list were two “recommended” hotels, defined as “excellent properties with consistently good service and facilities.” Those properties were The Charleston Place and Market Pavilion Hotel.

In addition to having six ranked hotels, South Carolina is home to two restaurants and two spas that earned spots on the worldwide list from Forbes Travel Guide.

Around the world, more than 2,000 travel destinations made it into the rankings. Of those, over 1,400 were hotels, results show.

