Six takeaways from Indian PM Modi's new budget

Nikhil Inamdar - India Business Correspondent, BBC News
·4 min read
A woman works in office, Bangalore, Karnataka, India.
The budget has announced a handout for new employees in the formal sector [Getty Images]

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented her coalition government’s first budget after a slim election victory saw the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lose its outright majority in parliament.

The new spending plan has replaced a stop-gap interim budget that came into effect from 1 April.

The budget announcements clearly indicate a shift in priorities for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new dispensation, with ramped up allocations for rural development, skilling, jobs and agriculture.

Here are the six key takeaways from India’s budget:

Bad news for investors

The budget increased tax on long-term capital gains on all financial and non-financial assets to 12.5% from 10%. Assets held for over a year are considered long term.

Short-term capital gains will now be taxed at 20% instead of 15%.

The budget has also increased the securities transaction tax on derivatives trading.

This was widely expected, with the Economic Survey released a day earlier raising red flags about rising speculation and growing participation of retail investors in Indian equity markets.

Indian workers align to submit registration forms as they seek employment in Israel during a recruitment drive at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Lucknow, capital of India's Uttar Pradesh state on January 25, 2024.
Job generation is a big challenge for the government [Getty Images]

A $24bn jobs plan

Ms Sitharaman has announced three new schemes to address India’s chronic employment challenge that will cost the government 2tn rupees ($24bn; £18.5bn) over the next five years.

First-time job entrants in the formal sector will get an additional direct cash transfers for their first month's salary up to 15,000 rupees.

Additionally, two more programmes have been announced to boost manufacturing jobs through which the government will provide employment-linked incentives to both employees and employers.

Tax relief for start-ups, middle classes and foreign corporates

The country’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem will have something to cheer about, with an angel tax levied on capital raised by private companies now abolished.

Minor tweaks were also announced to personal income taxes, with expected savings of up to 17,500 rupees ($209; £162) in outgo for people who opt for the new tax regime.

Corporate tax on foreign companies has also been reduced from 40% to 35% to promote investments.

This photo taken on October 20, 2017 shows the Andhra Pradesh state government headquarters in the under construction "city" of Amaravati.
Andhra Pradesh's capital Amaravati will get major financial support [Getty Images]

A budget for the allies

The budget sought to satisfy spending demands from the BJP's two key regional allies - Janata Dal (United) of the northern state of Bihar and Telugu Desam Party of southern Andhra Pradesh state - which hold 28 seats in India’s lower house.

The finance minister announced financial support of 150bn rupees for the development of Andhra Pradesh’s capital, with a promise for more money in the coming years.

A slew of new airport, road and power projects were sanctioned in Bihar.

Reduced budget deficit

The budget has set a new, reduced target for its fiscal deficit - the amount by which spending exceeds revenue - at 4.9% for this financial year, below the 5.1% announced earlier.

The number is closely watched by ratings agencies and has a direct bearing on interest rates.

A significant dividend payout of more than $25bn from the country’s central bank has enabled the government to reduce its deficit without cutting expenditure significantly.

Workers are working on the construction of a bridge over the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, India, on July 23, 2024.
Proposed capital expenditure on infrastructure creation hasn't been revised from the interim budget [Getty Images]

Capex unchanged

The outlay on state-led capital expenditure on infrastructure creation, however, remained unchanged from the $134bn announced in the interim budget.

“It is clear the focus has now become more diversified to other areas like employment, small businesses and social welfare,” said Shubhada Rao, economist and founder of QuantEco Research.

The budget is clearly more redistributive in nature, she added, and while there’s not necessarily “more direct cash in the hands of people”, announcements such as salary credits to new employees and minor tax tweaks could improve disposable incomes.

India’s finance ministry expects the economy to grow between 6.5% and 7% in the financial year ending March 2025 - lower than 8.2% last year and below forecasts from the central bank as well as multilateral bodies like the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank.

Follow BBC India on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • MAGA Crowd Melts Down After Mike Pence Says Something Reasonable

    Trump followers were in a tizzy after the former vice president thanked Biden for "putting the interests of our Nation ahead of his own" by ending his campaign.

  • Mary Trump ‘Finally’ Agrees On 1 Thing With Her Uncle Now That Joe Biden’s Out

    Donald Trump’s niece flipped one of the former president’s favorite lines of attack.

  • With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion

    While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?

  • George Conway Trolls His Ex Kellyanne Conway With Stark Reminder About Trump

    The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.

  • Trump Calls Harris ‘Dumb as a Rock’ in Unhinged New Attack

    Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock” in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, part of the former president’s pivot from campaigning against President Joe Biden to attacking the favorite candidate to take his place.“Wow, just watching the Fake News, and they’re doing their very best to turn the Worst President in the History of our Country into a “Brilliant and Heroic Leader” (He was heroic because he quit!), and to turn “Dumb as a Rock” Kamala Harris from a totally

  • People Are Calling Out Double Standards In The Republican Party Now That Donald Trump Is The Oldest Major Presidential Nominee In History

    "So now that Trump is the oldest person running for President — is that going to be the top news story from the media for the next several months? Or no?" — @notcapnamerica

  • Rachel Maddow Breaks Down How Trump's 'Political Good Luck' Just Ended 'With A Crash'

    The MSNBC host ripped Trump and his "most ardent super fans" after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

  • Fox Host Says It’s Ridiculous to Say Trump Is Too Old to be Prez

    Fox News host Dana Perino claimed Monday that it is “ridiculous” and “cutesy” for Democrats to call attention to how 78-year-old Donald Trump is the oldest presidential nominee in U.S. history.Perino’s plea comes after months of relentless attacks on Fox regarding President Joe Biden’s age and acuity—concerns that spread to the mainstream following his June debate performance and which ultimately led the 81-year-old to step down in an unprecedented move Sunday afternoon.On The Five, Perino and s

  • Why Obama Hasn’t Endorsed Harris

    Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea

  • Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump but He Dropped Her Anyway

    Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get

  • Jon Stewart Has Legendary 1-Word Response To Joe Biden Dropping Out

    The "Daily Show" host had been highly critical of Biden's decision to run for reelection.

  • Stephen Miller Has Hypersonic Fox News Meltdown Over Biden Withdrawal

    Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller raged on Fox News Sunday about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election, accusing Democrats of acting undemocratically.The ex-White House advisor spoke to host Laura Ingraham about Kamala Harris’ weaknesses as a potential successor to Biden as the Democratic nominee, calling her “napalm for working class voters” and claiming that her party is “in crisis.”“Well, they’re pretending it’s all exciting right?” Ingraham said, accusing Democrats

  • Joe Scarborough Rips Donald Trump With ‘Most Telling’ Part Of GOP Response To Biden News

    "What a tell," said the cohost of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • Trump appeals his $454 million New York civil fraud case

    Five months after a New York judge held Donald Trump liable for committing business fraud, the former president on Monday appealed his $454 million civil fraud case. Trump and his co-defendants asked New York's Appellate Division to overturn February's ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that found that the former president fraudulently inflated his net worth to secure better business deals. "It violates centuries of New York case law holding that NYAG cannot sue to vindicate alleged violations that are purely private in nature -- and, in this case, do not exist at all," defense lawyers wrote in a 95-page filing.

  • Trudeau’s Tax Hikes Risk Worsening Canada’s Struggle for Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has turned to raising taxes on businesses to help fund Canada’s budget, adding headwinds to an economy that’s already struggling to attract investment. Most Read from BloombergHarris Wins Soros Backing While Other Billionaire Donors Want an Open ContestJoe Biden Bows to Democrats Who Wanted Him Out, Upending US PoliticsA Brief History of Kamala Harris and Her PoliticsThe Money Mess Biden Is Leaving for Fellow Democrats: QuickTakeTrump Ris

  • Margaret Brennan Warns Of 'Political Suicide' Around Kamala Harris' Candidacy

    The "Face The Nation" host said her Democratic sources gave her the lowdown on the vice president's standing as the potential nominee.

  • Who Harris may pick as VP candidate, according to CNN reporter

    CNN’s Jeff Zeleny breaks down the potential candidates to join Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate.

  • Trump had closed fundraising gap, then came $100M blue tsunami

    The Democratic fundraising website ActBlue reported it processed more than $100 million in donations since Sunday.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly Emerges As Unexpected VP Candidate For Kamala Harris

    Kelly is a low-profile senator with a strong resume from a swing state who could bring “demographic balance” to the Democratic ticket.

  • Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'unlawful' in some states, Johnson claims. Experts disagree.

    Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.