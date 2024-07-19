Six tips for a healthy barbecue – plus recipes

Adding robust vegetables to the grill intensifies the flavours and adds a lovely smokiness - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph

A great British barbecue doesn’t have to be unhealthy – making subtle tweaks to the usual meat-heavy fanfare can actually turn it into a filling, nutritious meal. Here are six tips (and two tasty recipes) to look after your health without missing out.

And if you’re heading to the supermarket for your barbecue ingredients, read my recommendations on the best foods to buy (and the ones to avoid).

Use a barbecue mat

Barbecue mats provide a thin barrier between the flame and the food to prevent charring, which is known to be carcinogenic. Lightly brush the mat with oil and place your barbecue items on top. If you want your meat lightly grilled, you can move it onto the mat to finish the cooking and prevent over-charring. Barbecue mats work particularly well for foods that otherwise cook too quickly or stick to the grill, like fish.

Add some colourful veg to the grill

Robust vegetables like aubergines, courgettes, peppers, and onions work brilliantly when cooked on the barbecue. The heat intensifies the flavours and adds a lovely smokiness. Place the vegetable chunks onto a barbecue-proof baking tray or mat, drizzle with olive oil, lemon juice, mixed herbs, salt and pepper, and cook for 20-30 minutes with the lid down, until tender.

Drizzle your aubergines and peppers with olive oil, lemon juice, mixed herbs, salt and pepper - Andrew Crowley

Make your own marinades

Shop-bought marinades often are often high in sugar and contain ultra-processed additives. Here are two easy ones you can make at home:

1 tbsp honey, 2 tbsp grainy mustard, 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, juice of a lemon, salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp honey, 2 tbsp soy sauce, 1 tbsp sesame oil, 1 finely grated garlic clove, 1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger, ½ tsp chilli powder

Homemade marinades are best - Andrew Crowley

Include fish, especially oily fish

Oily fish works so well on the barbecue because it doesn’t dry out like white fish can, and it’s robust enough to hold together. Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are all great barbecue fish and contain lots of healthy omega-3 fatty acids. The other bonus is that cooking outside, your house won’t end up smelling of fish.

Swap out the buns

Most burger buns are made from refined white flour with little fibre and contain additives. Instead, opt for a wholemeal or seeded version, or simply eat just half of the bun – ditching the lid. Another clever bun alternative is to grill large portobello mushrooms on the barbecue and pop your meat on top.

Swap relish for pickles

Gherkins or pickled cabbage are the perfect replacements for the more usual onions or relish on a burger or hot dog and they’re better for our gut. If you want to go even further, go for sauerkraut which has gut-friendly bacteria.

Recipes

Chicken satay

Ingredients

For the kebabs

4 chicken breast fillets, each cut into 8 chunks

2 large red onions, peeled and cut into chunks

A drizzle of olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

For the peanut sauce:

3 tbsp crunchy peanut butter (100 per cent peanuts, no sugar)

2 tsp soy sauce

2 tsp brown sugar

1 clove of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 thumb-sized piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and grated

½ tsp hot chilli powder

100ml boiling water

Method

Make the chicken kebabs by alternating chunks of chicken with chunks of red onion. Once all 8 skewers are filled, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. To make the peanut sauce, place all the ingredients except the boiling water in a bowl. Add the water bit by bit, slowly combining with a fork until everything is well mixed. The sauce should be runny enough to pour Heat a barbecue to medium, or until a thin layer of coals has turned grey. Cook the kebabs for 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through. Serve the kebabs with the peanut sauce drizzled over, or as a dip.

Coleslaw

Ingredients

2 large carrots, peeled and coarsely grated

½ small white cabbage, finely sliced

1 large red onion, finely sliced

For the dressing:

Juice and zest of a lime

2 tbsp tahini (stir well first)

3 tbsp water

1tsp runny honey

1tsp ground cumin

A good pinch of salt

A good pinch of white pepper

To serve:

2 tsp sesame seeds

Method