Seven winter date ideas in London which aren't just the pub

Pub dates are classics for a reason. They’re casual and cosy, and you can order food if things are going well without the formality of a restaurant. But there can be downsides: if it’s busy you may find yourself loitering with your date waiting for a table to become free or perched on an awkward stool table, shouting over a pint. London has plenty of cosy winter date options that don’t centre around sticky floors and drinks – here are our favourites.

Watch a cult film

Catch a film then enjoy £7 negronis at the ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

Cinema trips are a classic winter date, but there’s little romance to be found sitting in Vue with a Fanta Frozen and a bag of Maltesers. Instead, go to one of London’s many excellent independent cinemas. The French Insitute’s Ciné Lumière in South Kensington showcases an eclectic mix of French and international films, from timeless classics to contemporary indie hits. They also have a cosy brasserie where you can debrief afterwards. The Institute of Contemporary Arts in central London often does special screenings of cult films and Q&As, plus their bar serves £7 negronis. Hard to beat.

Go mudlarking on the Thames

Treasures to be found: a mudlarker’s haul on the Thames foreshore

For history buffs and treasure hunters alike, mudlarking along the Thames foreshore is an unusual and surprisingly romantic activity. Armed with sturdy boots and an eagle eye, you can scour the riverbed for historical artefacts—think Tudor pottery shards, clay pipes, and maybe even a Roman coin if you're lucky. Just be sure to check the tide times. The kind of date that guarantees a good story.

Brave a sauna and ice bath

(Sauna & Plunge)

The Scandi ritual of plunging into ice cold water and then thawing in the sauna has become the favourite activity of London cool kids. Some saunas can be serious and silent, which is not great for a date. Try somewhere affordable and laidback like Hackney Wick’s Community Saunas. They have wood burning saunas as well as cold plunges, and the atmosphere is fun and chatty.

For something a little fancier, Rebase in Marylebone and Sauna & Plunge in Shoreditch both offer infra-red saunas and multi temperature ice baths in a zen atmosphere. This endorphin boosting activity will make you happier than ever to bask in each other’s company.

Get competitive at a ping pong bar

Ping pong bars like Bounce in Farringdon are a fun alternative to a classic drinks spot (Bounce)

If you're after something high-energy, then ping pong bars are a fun option. Bounce is the best one, with locations in Farringdon, Old Street and Battersea Power Station. Order a cocktail, grab a paddle, and see who emerges victorious. A little playful rivalry can break the ice quicker than any half-hearted chat about the weather.

Catch a show at an off-West End theatre

Daisy Edgar Jones in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at The Almeida (Marc Brenner)

With West End ticket prices through the roof, London's smaller theatres offer an intimacy and charm that's hard to beat. Venues like the Donmar Warehouse or the Almeida Theatre regularly stage critically acclaimed productions in close quarters. Plus, smaller theatres mean fewer crowds, shorter queues, and better odds of impressing your date with your cultural savoir faire.

Go for a late-night gallery visit

Late night life drawing at the National Gallery (National Gallery)

Some of London’s best galleries open late on select evenings. The National Gallery puts on nighttime life drawing classes on Fridays, while Tate Modern and Britain often host after-hours events complete with live music, pop-up bars, and guided tours.

Take a boat trip down the Regent's Canal

Hire a boat and mosey down the picturesque canals in Little Venice (PA)

If weather permits, hire a GoBoat and take to the water along Regent’s Canal. Pack blankets, snacks, and a bottle of wine, and captain your own little vessel past picturesque spots like Little Venice and Camden Lock. It’s peaceful, romantic, and a great way to enjoy the city from a new perspective.