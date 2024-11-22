Sixth foreign tourist dies of suspected methanol poisoning in Laos

A second Australian teenager has died of suspected methanol poisoning, bringing to six the number of foreign tourists who have died after apparently drinking tainted alcohol in Laos.

The family of Holly Bowles, 19, said they were "heartbroken" to confirm her death, more than a week after she fell ill in the tourist town of Vang Vieng.

Her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, and British lawyer Simone White, 28, from south-east London, were confirmed to have died on Thursday.

An unnamed US man and two Danish women, aged 19 and 20, are also among the victims of the suspected poisoning, believed to be connected to bootleg alcohol.

In a statement released to media on Friday, Holly's family said they were taking comfort from the fact she had brought so much "joy and happiness to so many people".

They added that she had been living "her best life travelling through South East Asia meeting new friends and enjoying incredible experiences" when she became ill.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said: “All Australians will be heartbroken by the tragic passing of Holly Bowles. I offer my deepest sympathies to her family and friends."

Holly and Bianca were taken to hospital on Wednesday, 13 November, after they failed to check out of their hostel in the small, riverside town of Vang Vieng, about two hours north of the capital Vientiane.

Vang Vieng is a popular backpacking town in Laos [Getty Images]

News reports and testimonies suggest the tourists may have consumed alcohol laced with methanol - a deadly substance often found in bootleg alcohol.

The Nana Backpacker Hostel - where the Australian teenagers were staying - has said it gave out free shots to around 100 guests the previous evening.

The hostel's manager told news agency Associated Press that no other guests had become unwell.

The manager of the hostel has since been detained for questioning by police.

Australia is pushing authorities to be open about their investigation into the incident, which is also reported to have left another British woman in hospital.

New Zealand and Dutch officials have also both said they were monitoring incidents involving nationals.

Vang Vieng, is a hub for backpackers travelling across south-east Asia. It's home to the Banana Pancake Trail - a popular backpacking route spanning Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.