Sixth person dies after suspected mass drink-spiking in Laos

A second Australian teenager has died of methanol poisoning after holidaying in Laos, bringing the death toll from the suspected mass drink-spiking to six.

Holly Bowles, 19, died in hospital the day after her best friend Bianca Jones died in a separate Thai hospital.

Miss Bowles’ father confirmed his daughter’s death on Friday.

“It is with broken hearts, and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace,” Shaun Bowles told Nine News.

“We find comfort and solace in knowing that Holly brought so much joy and happiness to so many people.”

It comes a day after Simone White, a British lawyer, became the fifth tourist to have died in the popular backpacking destination.

Penny Wong, Australia’s foreign minister, said that “all Australians will be heartbroken by the tragic passing”.

She said: “Just yesterday, Holly lost her best friend, Bianca Jones.

“I know tonight all Australians will be holding both families in our hearts. The Australian government will continue to support Holly and Bianca’s families, just as we will continue our efforts with local authorities on investigations into this tragedy.”

The two friends from Melbourne had been mid-way through a “dream” trip in south-east Asia. They had been staying in a hostel in Vang Vieng and visited local bars the night before becoming critically unwell.

Staff at the Nana Backpackers Hostel found them in their room when they failed to leave on time.

At least 10 others became unwell after drinking in the same town.

Ms White, from Orpington in the London borough of Bromley, was taken to hospital following a night out with friend Bethany Clarke, a healthcare worker who is also from Orpington.

It is not clear when Ms White died or her cause of death.

Duong Duc Toan, the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel, said he had served more than 100 guests on the night of Nov 12 with free shots of Lao Tiger vodka mixed with ice and Coke Zero.

But he denied that the alcohol was tainted and said the hostel had not sold or given away drinks that caused the travellers to fall ill.

