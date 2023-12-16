Sixty-three-year-old Nova Scotia man dies in collision on Highway 103

EAST RIVER, N.S. — A Nova Scotia man died early today after his car collided with a sport utility vehicle on Highway 103.

RCMP say they arrived at the crash site about 60 kilometres west of Halifax at around 1 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a Suzuki SX4 travelling westbound veered over into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford F150.

The driver and sole occupant of the Suzuki, a 63-year-old man from Musquodoboit Harbour, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lone passenger of the Ford, a 52-year-old Dartmouth man, suffered serious injuries, while the driver, a 60-year-old East Preston man, was not injured.

Highway 103 was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.

The Canadian Press