Siya Kolisi's hometown erupts with joy as Springboks win World Cup

SHOWS: ZWIDE TOWNSHIP, PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA (NOVEMBER 2, 2019) (IMG - NO ARCHIVE. NO RESALES)

1. VARIOUS OF SOUTH AFRICAN FANS CELEBRATING AS MAKAZOLE MAPIMPI SCORES THE SPRINGBOKS' FIRST TRY IN THE RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL

2. FAN HOLDING UP BANNER WITH PHOTOGRAPH OF SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN, SIYA KOLISI

3. FANS CELEBRATING AT FINAL WHISTLE AS SOUTH AFRICA CLAIM THEIR THIRD RUGBY WORLD CUP TROPHY

4. FAN HOLDING UP BANNER WITH PHOTOGRAPH OF SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN, SIYA KOLISI / FANS CELEBRATING

5. FANS SINGING AND DANCING

STORY: South Africans celebrated in the hometown of the Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, on Saturday (November 2) as they watched their team beat England 32-12 to win the Rugby World Cup.

The supporters watching in the Zwide Township were dancing and singing throughout as South Africa dominated England to claim their third Rugby World Cup crown.

Superb game management, set piece dominance, brutal defence and almost flawless place-kicking looked like being enough to see off an England side that had dismantled the double defending champion All Blacks in the semi-finals last week.

The Springboks became the first team to lose a pool match at a World Cup and go on to win it, having lost to the All Blacks in their tournament opener at the same Yokohama International Stadium.

