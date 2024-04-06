Size of dinosaur not determined by climate - study

The size of a dinosaur was not determined by the climate where they lived, a new study has revealed.

The University of Reading found the long-held belief based on Bergmann’s rule was actually more of an “exception than a rule”.

The rule predicted that warm-blooded mammals living in colder climates would be larger than those living in warmer climates.

Dr Jacob Gardner, who co-authored the research, said the study showed that a dinosaur's size did not “depend on where they lived.”

Mr Gardner said Bergmann’s rule “is a centuries-old idea” based on mammal surface area, volume ratios and latitude.

He said it works for some “modern mammals” but not extinct species.

“As an example, polar bears are bigger than a sun bear from equatorial regions,” he said.

Data for the project was collected from fossil records and climate models.

Mr Gardner said: “Our findings considered fossil records and looked at location and historic temperatures contradicted the rule.”

He told the BBC the research took place in order to “challenge the rule” but they also wanted to find out what we could "expect in the future with climate change”.

He said: “We didn’t carry out projections but with climate change there is a possibility that polar bears could become extinct.”

