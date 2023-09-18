Ska-Nah Doht's 50 Anniversary
STRATHROY-CARADOC - On Sunday 13 August, the Ska-Nah-Doht Village and Museum celebrated its 50th anniversary at the Longwoods Road Conservation Area. Dozens of people gathered for this celebration. There were different presentations from people who have helped this village and the museum survive over the years. In addition, there was a fair where we could find different products and information about different groups and institutions. This event served not only to remember this anniversary, but also to value the historical and social contribution provided by Indigenous Peoples.
David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner