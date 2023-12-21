Skate Lakeshore's Winter Gala to Kick Off Holiday Weekend with Spectacular Show

Skate Lakeshore is set to usher in the holiday weekend with an expanded Winter Gala showcase on December 23 at 1 pm. The event promises a dazzling display of talent, featuring performances by three Silver Stars Synchronized Skating teams and solo skaters of all ages.

Jenn Woodrich, the head coach of Skate Lakeshore, expressed excitement about the growth of their skating programs, especially the Synchro programs. Woodrich stated, "Our skating programs, and in particular our Synchro programs, continue to grow at a rapid pace, and this Winter Gala is a great opportunity for the skaters to showcase what they have been working on so far this season."

This year's Winter Gala holds special significance as the Silver Stars Star 4 team is gearing up for its first competition after successful exhibitions last season. The anticipation is palpable as the team steps into the competitive arena.

The event is open to all, inviting the community to witness the Skate Lakeshore Winter Gala at the Atlas Tube Centre on Saturday, December 23, at 1 pm in Rink C. Attendees are encouraged to contribute by donating a canned good or hygiene item, supporting the Lakeshore Community Support Centre.

Skate Lakeshore, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to making skating enjoyable for everyone, is operated by a passionate group of volunteers.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter