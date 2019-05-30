Skateboarder Alexis Sablone Makes History With Her First Sneaker

In skateboarding, all eyes are on your feet. Such was the case earlier this week when 32-year-old Alexis Sablone guided her board down a concrete railing for a crisp frontside lipslide in the finals of London’s Street League Skateboarding tournament, the first stop on a world tour in which she stands to qualify as a member of the U.S.’s first women’s Olympic skate team. Even Sablone’s own gaze fell to her white sneakers—embroidered quite simply with Alexis in gold—as she nimbly flicked, lifted, and pushed the board through the course. “It’s still weird to look down and see my name,” says Sablone of her first pro model sneaker, a sleek, customized white suede low-top One Star Pro with an ochre star launching with Converse on June 1. Though she has been training in them for the past three months, the novelty has not yet worn off. “I think just the fact that there’s a physical shoe out in the world with my name in it—it’s not why I skateboard—but it feels really rewarding and surreal.”

The three-time X Games gold medalist joined the Converse team in January, kicking off a life-changing year and joining a handful of trailblazing women who have their own skate sneakers, including Cara-Beth Burnside, the first pro skater to design her own shoe (with Vans in 1994), and Sablone’s close friend Lacey Baker, who recently released a model with Nike. Beyond being a symbol of athletic achievement, pro model merchandise offers female skaters an important opportunity to monetize their success. It was only last year that Sablone and her peers were able to make a living wage off of their sport. Sablone is well aware of what the new shoe represents. “It’s a big deal.”

Sablone’s design background is nearly as impressive as her skateboarding resume. The MIT architecture grad has designed graphics for skateboard brand WKND, created a skateable sculpture in Malmo, Sweden with another on the horizon in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is currently sculpting small-scale art in wood, foam, concrete, and resin. With her uniform of monotone beanies and baseball caps, navy and black T-shirts and black ankle-grazing pants, Sablone's style is minimalist yet distinctive. When it came time to make her own shoe, she knew she wanted something crisp, classic, and, above-all, high performance. With her eye on the original 1974 One Star Pro, Sablone was able to satisfy a yen for function and form that had developed over her 22 years of skating. To that end, there's reinforced stitching and extra rubber at the toe vamp to increase durability where her shoes touch the board most. “I like to flick off of rubber—this is extra grippy,” explains Sablone. “Suede and leather can wear down and change the timing of a trick.” What's more, the sole is soft enough to skate right out of the box. “You don’t have to go through breaking them in every time.” The shoe's most unexpected design element? Its clean white palette. “I’ve skated in the past with black shoes but, I was new to the Converse team and I wanted something different—it’s a new beginning.”

